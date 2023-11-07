Jameson Irish Whiskey celebrates the holiday season by giving one lucky Canadian business a chance to win an epic office holiday party under the Jameson Tree – including a special live performance by Canadian band Dwayne Gretzky.

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - This holiday season, Jameson Irish Whiskey is spreading holiday cheer by giving one lucky Canadian business the ultimate office holiday party to make the most of the festive season.

It's that time of year to break out the holiday sweaters for an evening of merriment with coworkers, but while some people may look forward to decking the halls with their office besties, most know that office holiday parties are usually boring and a bit stale.

Jameson Irish Whiskey toasts to the holiday season by giving one lucky Canadian business a chance to win an epic office holiday party under the Jameson Tree. (CNW Group/Corby Spirit and Wine Limited)

To make the holidays twinkle, Jameson is inviting Canadian businesses with 100 employees or less to visit the Jameson Presents: The Unboring Office Holiday Party microsite from November 7-21st and submit their company for a chance to win an epic holiday party fueled by Jameson's festive spirit.

"'Tis the season for raising a toast to another year and gathering around the Jameson Tree with friends and beloved colleagues," said Louise Healy, Jameson's Senior Brand Manager at Corby Spirit and Wine. "Jameson has been a holiday tradition for many years, and we're thrilled to continue to ignite that holiday spirit through the Jameson Presents: The Unboring Office Holiday Party contest."

Get ready for your chance to celebrate the holidays in the most epic way! With over-the-top activations to look forward to such as a photobooth, gourmet food, game stations, a special performance from Canada's favourite nostalgia trip Dwayne Gretzky, and of course, holiday-inspired cocktails from Jameson, the winning company will experience an evening like no other.

HOW TO ENTER

Contest entry is simple – all you need to do is fill out the short submission form on the microsite sharing why your company deserves to win an office holiday party from Jameson. Supplementary materials such as poems, essays or even YouTube video links are welcome: fortune favours the creative!

Contest opens November 7, 2023 , at 12:00am EST and closes November 21, 2023 , at 11:59pm EST .

Party will take place on December 7, 2023 , in the city of the winning company.

Contest is open to all Canadian companies (excluding those in Quebec ) with less than 100 employees.

No purchase is necessary to enter. Must be of legal drinking age to submit entry on behalf of company.

Full contest rules and regulations can be found here.

To learn more about the Jameson Presents: The Unboring Office Holiday Party visit https://www.jamesonwhiskey.com/en-ca/unboringcontest/.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Jameson Irish Whiskey's story began in 1780 by founder John Jameson, who established a whiskey distillery in Dublin under the family motto, 'Sine Metu' ('Without Fear'). Jameson personally selected barley and casks and distilled his whiskey three times to create a smooth spirit that has become the world's #1 selling Irish whiskey today.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink (RTD). Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® liqueur, Chic Choc® Spiced rum, The Foreign Affair® wines, and Ace Beverage Group's Cottage Springs®, Cabana Coast®, Liberty Village®, and Good Vines®. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Skrewball® whiskey, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Código 1530® and Olmeca Altos® tequilas, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne; and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

