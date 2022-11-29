Jameson Irish Whiskey Shows Torontonians an Un-fir-gettable Time at the Jameson Tree Lot

Tree-mendous craic and holiday cheer guaranteed at Toronto's STACKT market from Dec. 1-4

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Starting Dec. 1st, the Jameson Tree Lot at Toronto's STACKT Market is serving up Canadian evergreens and Irish Whiskey to make this year's holiday season legendary. Guests and their loved ones can pick out a holiday tree that's guaranteed to spruce up their home, stay warm by the firepit, and enjoy a unique Jameson cocktail to the sound of live Irish music (jigging optional!).

Perfect for city dwellers, trees at the Jameson Tree Lot are sized between four and five feet, and priced at $30.00, with a limit of one tree per guest. Each evergreen comes complete with its own stylish carrying bag for walking or hopping on transit, meaning no lumberjacks (or jills) required!

Jameson Tree Lot at STACKT Market Toronto, 28 Bathurst Street, opening hours:

Thursday December 1st | 4pm – 11pm

Friday December 2nd | 4pm – 11pm

Saturday December 3rd | 12pm – 11pm

Sunday December 4th | 12pm – 8pm

"Jameson is always looking for new ways to widen the circle, bring people together and spread good cheer," said Maria Sweeney, Director, Big Whiskey. "The Jameson Tree Lot is the perfect moment for Torontonians to come together, enjoy a Jameson cocktail around the fire, get in the mood with some live Irish music as they pick out their tree right downtown – all for a good cause."

Jameson Irish Whiskey has been a holiday tradition for 242 years. This season, the celebrated distiller is raising a glass to widening our circles and inviting new friends to the table. Because, as we all know, finding the most epic of evergreens is simply more fun in the company of your nearest and dearest, delicious drink in hand and with musical merriment to keep spirits high.

All proceeds from the Jameson Tree Lot will be donated to the Fort York Food Bank, a community not-for-profit whose programs provide low-income individuals and families in Toronto with a three-day supply of groceries and hot meals on multiple days every week. Learn more at www.fyfb.com.

To learn more about Jameson whiskeys and how Jameson is widening the circle, one sip at a time, #JamesonTreeLot, visit jamesonwhiskey.com or follow @JamesonWhiskey on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Jameson Irish Whiskey's story began in 1780 by founder John Jameson, who established a whiskey distillery in Dublin under the family motto, 'Sine Metu' ('Without Fear'). Jameson personally selected barley and casks and distilled his whiskey three times to create a smooth spirit that has become the world's #1 selling Irish whiskey today.

Visit jamesonwhiskey.com or follow @JamesonWhiskey on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to learn more.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian marketer and distributor of spirits and imported wines. Corby's portfolio of owned brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot No. 40®, Pike Creek®, and Gooderham & Worts® Canadian whiskies as well as Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, and Ungava® gin. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, Aberlour® and The Glenlivet® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. In 2018, Corby was named one of the 50 Best Workplaces in Canada by The Great Place to Work® Institute Canada for the seventh consecutive year. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter (@CorbySW) and Instagram (@CorbySW).

For further information: Elise Magliocchetti, Weber Shandwick, [email protected]