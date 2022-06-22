Jameson Irish Whiskey Invites you to Widen the Circle this summer

Five bars in Toronto launch #JamesonHour on June 29 with special cocktail promotions

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ -- This summer, Toronto is adding a new hour to the day: #JamesonHour – the moment when the sun goes down and the party turns up. Bringing Jameson Irish Whiskey's ubiquitous energy as a catalyst for a memorable night, the brand is livening-up the summer with an unbelievable "happy hour" style promotion at five bars across Toronto.

Every night when the clock strikes nine, #JamesonHour visually comes alive as Toronto's most popular patios turn green. Nightly from June 29-July 27, each location will offer a specially curated #JamesonHour menu from 9:00 to 10:00 PM. Across Toronto, life-size projections and digital displays will complement the activation, driving awareness for the promotion.

Widen the Circle, It's #JamesonHour locations:

Fox on John (106 John St.)

Hemingway's (142 Cumberland St.)

Pennies (127 Strachan Ave.)

Pinkerton's Snack Bar (1026 Gerrard St. E.)

Sweaty Betty's (13 Ossington Ave.)

This effort from Jameson Irish Whiskey is aimed at fostering a feeling of togetherness among consumers as they return to bars and restaurants hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. The "Widen the Circle" campaign hopes to foster inclusiveness by encouraging consumers to widen their circle, invite a new friend to join you and celebrate summer nights with Jameson.

"Jameson has always been at the centre of people coming together to have a fun time," said Anika Sharma, Brand Manager, Jameson Irish Whiskey. "That's what summer is all about and we hope everyone will join us to celebrate #JamesonHour in a way that we have not been able to over the past two years because like our smooth, triple distilled whiskey, summer is meant to be shared."

For those looking for unique and refreshing ways to enjoy #JamesonHour during summer, there are plenty of summer cocktail options that will be featured across the #JamesonHour locations. Most notably the Jameson Irish Lemonade. The ultimate summer cocktail, it is easy to make and really refreshing. Sláinte!

Ingredients

1 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey

2 oz lemonade

2 oz ginger beer

Bitters

Lemon and fresh mint for garnish

How to make

Mix all ingredients together. Serve over ice and garnish with lemon slices and fresh mint.

Please enjoy our products responsibly.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Jameson Irish Whiskey's story began in 1780 by founder John Jameson, who established a whiskey distillery in Dublin under the family motto, 'Sine Metu' ('Without Fear'). Jameson personally selected barley and casks and distilled his whiskey three times to create a smooth spirit that has become the world's #1 selling Irish whiskey today.

Visit jamesonwhiskey.com or follow @JamesonWhiskey on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to learn more.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian marketer and distributor of spirits and imported wines. Corby's portfolio of owned brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot No. 40®, Pike Creek®, and Gooderham & Worts® Canadian whiskies as well as Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, and Ungava® gin. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, Aberlour® and The Glenlivet® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. In 2018, Corby was named one of the 50 Best Workplaces in Canada by The Great Place to Work® Institute Canada for the seventh consecutive year. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter (@CorbySW) and Instagram (@CorbySW).

