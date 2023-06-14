JAMESON IRISH WHISKEY AND DICKIES UNITE FOR NEW LIMITED-EDITION COLLECTION TITLED 'CRAFTED TOGETHER'

The two brands beloved globally for their craftsmanship legacy release a range of apparel and accessories for purchase

TORONTO, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Jameson, the world's #1 Irish Whiskey1, alongside iconic workwear brand Dickies, announce the launch of 'Crafted Together' – a new workwear-inspired collaboration featuring apparel and accessories, available for purchase now across Canada. With 'Crafted Together,' Jameson and Dickies join forces to connect their communities of modern-day creators across the globe, coming together over a Jameson.

Jameson Irish Whiskey and Dickies launch a new collaboration ‘Crafted Together’ which includes a limited edition Jameson Whiskey bottle and workwear inspired clothing. (CNW Group/Corby Spirit and Wine Limited)

The Crafted Together collection is available in 26 markets globally including Canada, the U.S., U.K. and Asia. With shared values and matching uniforms, Jameson and Dickies are connecting kindred spirits with a collaboration that embraces a shared appreciation of community and raises a toast to the modern craftspeople of today.

The multi-piece capsule collection includes signature pieces such as the iconic Dickies Eisenhower Jacket, as well as overalls, beanies, caps and more. A new bespoke graphic, which pays homage to the original Jameson 'Barrelman' icon linked to the brand since the 1700s, can be found on select tees and hoodies. Products range from a suggested retail price of $20 to $80 CAD.

"Jameson Irish Whiskey was founded in 1780 when workwear was the uniform of the working community, often seen in the local pub after a hard day's work," says Brendan Buckley, Global Marketing Director for Jameson. "Meanwhile, Dickies began its life in 1922 as a quality and respected workwear brand. Craft and kinship underpin both brands and we are delighted to bring that shared ethos to life through the Jameson x Dickies Crafted Together collection."

Content for the new campaign was shot at the Midleton Distillery, Cork, Ireland by Dublin-born, Brooklyn-based photographer, Rich Gilligan, known for his photographic documentary approach to portraiture and fashion. The resulting creative presents a modern-day aesthetic of industrial workwear and the blending of Jameson's and Dickies' communities.

"Quality craftsmanship is a longstanding pillar of our Dickies business, and deeply rooted in our workmanship community," says Sarah Crockett, Dickies Chief Marketing Officer. "Dickies and Jameson teaming up feels like a natural partnership due to both brand identities and our shared DNA. We're thrilled to collaborate with Jameson to commemorate our brand stories and, most importantly, celebrate our loyal customers."

Brand fans can purchase items from the collection online at www.dickies.ca/en/jameson/ and find bottles of Jameson Whiskey featuring the limited-edition label on shelves where alcohol is sold.

Video and stills of the collection are available to download HERE.

