TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of TMX Group's senior management team joined Cheryl Graden, Chief Legal and Enterprise Corporate Affairs Officer and Corporate Secretary, TMX Group, to honour the retirement of James Waddell, Vice-President, Chief Internal Auditor, TMX Group, with a market close ceremony.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

James Waddell and TMX Group Senior Management Close the Market Wednesday, May 3, 2023

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Catherine Kee, [email protected]