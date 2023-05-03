James Waddell and TMX Group Senior Management Close the Market

News provided by

Toronto Stock Exchange

May 03, 2023, 17:01 ET

TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of TMX Group's senior management team joined Cheryl Graden, Chief Legal and Enterprise Corporate Affairs Officer and Corporate Secretary, TMX Group, to honour the retirement of James Waddell, Vice-President, Chief Internal Auditor, TMX Group, with a market close ceremony.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Catherine Kee, [email protected]

