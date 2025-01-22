James H. T. Riddell Acquires Common Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc.

This press release is being issued pursuant to section 5.2 of National Instrument 62-104 -Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - James H. T. Riddell ("J. Riddell") acquired 3,750,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Big Rock Brewery Inc. ("Big Rock" or the "Company") on January 21, 2025 at a price of $1.00 per Common Share. The Common Shares were acquired through Warner Investment Holdings Ltd., a company in which J. Riddell has beneficial ownership and over which he exercises voting control or direction.

The Common Shares were acquired pursuant to a private placement by the Company of a total of 8,400,000 Common Shares that was completed in conjunction with a debt settlement that resulted in the issuance of a total of 9,000,000 Common Shares (the "Private Placement and Debt Settlement").

Prior to the Private Placement and Debt Settlement, J. Riddell owned, or controlled or directed, 336,203 Common Shares, representing approximately 4.8% of the 6,997,843 Common Shares then outstanding. J. Riddell now owns, or controls or directs, 4,086,203 Common Shares, representing approximately 16.7% of the 24,397,843 Common Shares outstanding following the Private Placement and Debt Settlement.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Depending on the evolution of Big Rock's business, financial condition, the market for Big Rock's securities, general economic conditions and other factors, J. Riddell may acquire additional Big Rock securities, or sell Big Rock securities he owns, controls or directs, in the open market, by private agreement or otherwise, subject to market conditions and other relevant factors.

For inquiries or a copy of the related early warning report, a copy of which is filed on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca, please contact: James H. T. Riddell, Suite 4700, 888 3rd Street S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 5C5, 403-290-3600