JAMAICA TRAVEL EXPO BRINGS ISLAND SPIRIT TO TORONTO THIS FALL

Jamaica to host free destination travel event at the Pearson Convention Centre on November 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) will host a first-of-its-kind travel event when the Jamaica Travel Expo comes to Toronto this fall. More than 2,000 people are expected to attend the free destination showcase and exhibition, which takes place at the Pearson Convention Centre on Saturday, November 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Canadians planning a winter getaway to Jamaica's sunny shores will have an exclusive opportunity to meet with travel experts to learn about the island's top accommodations, attractions and tour operators. From high-end boutique hotels and family friendly resorts to iconic adventure parks and hidden gems, dozens of Jamaican tourism representatives and exhibitors will come together for this special one-day-only event to help travellers plan their dream island getaway.

Jamaica Travel Expo attendees will be treated to a variety of island-inspired activities, free destination swag, live entertainment, and hourly prize draws throughout the show – including a very special grand prize vacation giveaway valued at $5,000 courtesy of redtag.ca.

Those looking to enjoy authentic Jamaican experiences can sample delicious Caribbean cuisine, relax at on-site massage chairs, and groove along to the island rhythms of the Arsenals Ska Band. Brides and grooms who are considering getting married in Jamaica will have the chance to meet with destination wedding specialists and check out the latest bridal styles during two fashion shows by CJ Entertainment.

The free event for all ages will feature a variety of kid-friendly activities such as a treasure hunt, face-painting, and 360-degree island photo booth.

Jamaica Travel Expo attendees will also be able to take advantage of exclusive booking offers and discounts during the event. Travellers who book a minimum five-night vacation package at the show with redtag.ca will automatically qualify for a 50 percent discount on Club Mo Bay Airport Lounge departure services.

"The Jamaica Travel Expo will be the first major in-person destination showcase for the Jamaica Tourist Board since before the pandemic and we can't wait to bring the irie vibes of Jamaica to Toronto this fall," said Angella Bennet, Regional Director, Canada, Jamaica Tourist Board.

The Jamaica Travel Expo takes place on Saturday, November 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pearson Convention Centre, 2638 Steeles Avenue East, in Brampton. Admission to the show is free and there is complimentary parking available on site.

Attendees who pre-register for the Jamaica Travel Expo at visitjamaica.com/travelexpo will be entered into an early-bird prize draw for a chance to win a four-night all-inclusive vacation in Jamaica.

To learn more about the Jamaica Travel Expo show in Toronto, go to visitjamaica.com/travelexpo and follow the hashtag #VisitJamaicaTravelExpo on social media.

About the Jamaica Tourist Board

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica's national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and Germany and London. Representative offices are located in Berlin, Spain, Italy, Mumbai and Tokyo.

In 2022, the JTB was declared 'World's Leading Cruise Destination,' 'World's Leading Family Destination' and 'World's Leading Wedding Destination' by the World Travel Awards, which also named it the 'Caribbean's Leading Tourist Board' for the 15th consecutive year; and the 'Caribbean's Leading Destination' for the 17th consecutive year; as well as the 'Caribbean's Leading Nature Destination' and the 'Caribbean's Best Adventure Tourism Destination.' In addition, Jamaica earned seven awards in the prestigious gold and silver categories at the 2022 Travvy Awards, including ''Best Wedding Destination – Overall', 'Best Destination – Caribbean,' 'Best Culinary Destination – Caribbean,' 'Best Tourism Board – Caribbean,' 'Best Travel Agent Academy Program,' 'Best Cruise Destination - Caribbean' and 'Best Wedding Destination – Caribbean.' Jamaica is home to some of the world's best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition.

For details on upcoming special events, attractions and accommodations in Jamaica, go to the JTB's website at www.visitjamaica.com or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at 1-800-JAMAICA (1-800-526-2422). Follow the JTB on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , Pinterest and YouTube . View the JTB blog at visitjamaica.com/blog .

For high-resolution images from Destination Jamaica, click here.

SOURCE Jamaica Tourist Board

For further information: Jessica Napier, Fever Pitch Communications, [email protected]