JAMAICA'S S HOTEL MONTEGO BAY SECURES TOP AWARDS WINS

S Hotels Wins Top Seaside Hotel Along with Best Boutique Hotel

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Already one of the Caribbean's multi-awarded hotels for 2024, Jamaica's S Hotel Montego Bay, was recently awarded Top Seaside Hotel in North America (USA, Canada & Mexico) for 2025 by Conde Nast Johansens, the venerable forty-year-old travel directory, as well as being named as one of The World's Best 25 Boutique Hotels for 2024/2025 by travel magazine, Hotels Above Par. Both awards were announced within a week of each other, with the Johansens award presented at a gala awards ceremony during World Travel Market in London.

S Hotels Montego Bay Pool Area

Recognized globally, the Condé Nast Johansens Awards celebrate exceptional properties worldwide that demonstrate the highest standards of luxury, unique experiences, and outstanding service. This distinguished accolade highlights S Hotel's unparalleled location along Montego Bay's stunning coastline and continues to set a new benchmark for Caribbean hospitality, solidifying its place as a must-visit destination on Jamaica's idyllic coast.

This Hotels Above Par Star Awards presented by the renowned travel platform Hotels Above Par, celebrates the world's finest boutique hotels that provide unique and memorable experiences to discerning travelers. The award highlights S Hotel Montego Bay's unwavering commitment to exceptional service, innovative design, and authentic Jamaican hospitality. Hotels Above Par praised S Hotel Montego Bay for its creative vision and commitment to delivering outstanding guest experiences. The Star Award recognizes boutique hotels that stand out for their authenticity, style, and superior hospitality.

When asked about the many awards the hotel has won recently, Anne-Marie Goffe-Pryce, General Manager of S Hotel Montego Bay said, "We are deeply honored to receive the Hotels Above Par Star Award and Condé Nast Johansens Award. Each award has inspired our team to aim higher and higher to give our guests a truly outstanding Jamaican vacation experience."

About S Hotels Jamaica

S Hotels Jamaica is an upscale hotel brand designed to seamlessly fuse Jamaican soul and culture into an urban sophistication. Simultaneously providing an elevated hospitality experience while embodying the essence of Jamaican culture, the brand's portfolio features two of Jamaica's foremost top boutique hotels – the contemporary S Hotel Montego Bay, and vibrant S Hotel Kingston(formerly Spanish Court Hotel.) Both properties are members of Small Luxury Hotels of the World and excel in shaping unique guest experiences within the island's most sought-after destinations.

