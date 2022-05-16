Jalon, the non-profit organization in sustainable mobility, organizes the first ever Jalon Ecomobility Challenge in which the professional services firms Deloitte, EY, KPMG, PwC Canada and Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton participate

MONTREAL, May 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - With the objective of provoking and supporting innovation, Jalon is organizing for the first time the Jalon Ecomobility Challenge, which will take place from May 16th to June 17th, 2022. Its goal is to maximize the use of sustainable modes of transportation (walking or running, cycling, public transit, carpooling and electric vehicles) for commuting to work. The participation of Deloitte, EY, KPMG, PwC, and Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton in this challenge is proof of a real willingness to change practices in order to integrate sustainable mobility into the heart of employees' actions.

Indeed, in Quebec, transportation is considered one of the main contributors to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, accounting for approximately 45% of the province's total emissions (Government of Quebec, 2022).

Reducing emissions from the transportation sector is therefore essential, and is part of a global trend of taking action to fight global warming and to find solutions for a more sustainable future. By taking actions on a daily basis, leading companies Deloitte, EY, KPMG, PwC and Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, can inspire other firms to be part of this movement to reduce their carbon footprint. Jalon aspires to support all companies on their journey to a more sustainable future through the use of its mobile application.

From May 16th to June 17th, 2022, employees of these companies will be able to enter their commuting information in the Jalon mobile application. The app will also allow them to track their own statistics, those of their organization, as well as those of the entire challenge. Each organization will set a goal for the percentage of trips to be made using sustainable modes of transportation during the challenge, and the company's progress towards this goal will be visible via the app.

The professional services firms Deloitte, EY, KPMG, PwC and Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton are all committed to investing in a responsible and sustainable approach, notably by testing an innovative platform such as the Jalon mobile application. By acting together and joining forces to build a more sustainable future, these companies are able to multiply their efforts to reach their objectives and have a real impact on our planet. The success of this first experience will also allow Jalon to replicate this process to other industries and Quebec firms in the future, in order to support a global change of practices.

This initiative from Jalon is made possible thanks to the financial participation of Montréal en Commun.

About Jalon: Jalon is an NPO whose mission is to ignite and support innovation and changing practices to make mobility more sustainable. Jalon is active in the fields of collective and shared mobility, active mobility, urban logistics and urban planning.

About Deloitte: Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories.

About EY: EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, strategy and transactions and consulting services. Its insights and quality services help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over.

About KPMG: KPMG is a Canadian leader in delivering Audit, Tax, and Advisory services. For more than 150 years, KPMG has been responding to clients' complex business challenges across the country and around the world, driving change and stimulating innovation.

About PwC Canada: PwC's purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. More than 7,000 partners and staff in offices across the country are committed to delivering quality in assurance, tax, consulting and deals services. PwC Canada is a member of the PwC network of firms with more than 284,000 people in 155 countries.

About Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton: A Quebec and Canadian leader in the areas of assurance, tax, advisory services and business recovery and reorganization, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton has been helping local companies and communities since 1948. As part of the Grant Thornton global organization, the firm relies on a solid network of experts to support organizations at every stage of their evolution, with a focus on sustainable growth.

About Montréal en commun: Montréal en commun is an innovation community led by the City of Montreal whose partners are experimenting with solutions in food access, mobility and municipal regulation in a desire to rethink the city. The 13 Montréal en commun projects are being implemented thanks to the $50 million prize awarded to the City of Montreal by the Government of Canada as part of the Smart Cities Challenge.

SOURCE Jalon Montréal

For further information: Press & Media Contact: Diane Harrison, Project Coordinator, [email protected]