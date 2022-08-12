Jaguar Land Rover Canada expands installation of SiriusXM; makes SiriusXM a standard feature across entire vehicle lineup

Jaguar Land Rover and SiriusXM extend services agreement into 2027

SiriusXM with 360L combines satellite and streaming content delivery to provide more channels and more control over what you want to listen to

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Jaguar Land Rover Canada and SiriusXM Canada today announced that they are expanding the factory installation of SiriusXM's audio entertainment services. Beginning with model year 2022, SiriusXM became a standard feature in all Jaguar and Land Rover models sold in Canada. In addition, most Jaguar Land Rover models including the New Range Rover, will include SiriusXM with 360L – SiriusXM's newest and most advanced audio entertainment platform – as a standard feature.

The standard availability of SiriusXM in all Jaguar and Land Rover models is part of a new agreement between SiriusXM and Jaguar Land Rover that extends their relationship into 2027.

The New Range Rover is the first Jaguar and Land Rover vehicle to offer SiriusXM with 360L, with additional Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles set to follow. By model year 2023, SiriusXM with 360L will be standard in Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles equipped with the PIVI Pro infotainment system.

SiriusXM with 360L combines satellite and streaming content delivery into a single, cohesive in-vehicle entertainment experience, upgrading the way the subscriber interacts with the service by providing more choice and a more customizable listening experience for their ride. It delivers more SiriusXM channels in the vehicle and its personalized "For You" recommendations and ability to quickly access related content make it easier for listeners to discover more of the programming they love. With SiriusXM with 360L drivers and their passengers can also access tens of thousands of hours of SiriusXM's recorded On Demand content, so they can access exclusive interviews, unique shows and live performances whenever they want.

The Land Rover brand's SiriusXM with 360L experience will also feature Pandora Stations*. Pandora Stations enable drivers to create their own personal channels that play more of what they want, drawing content from SiriusXM's vast music library. This feature gives the user the ability to create their own ad-free music stations based on the artist they are listening to. Drivers and their passengers can then give songs a thumbs up or thumbs down within the SiriusXM service, or even skip songs, to create their own personal channels in the vehicle that play more of what they want. For more information on Pandora Stations, visit www.siriusxm.ca/powered-by-pandora.

"The New Range Rover brings together the very best in modern design, engineering and technology. One of the results is the quietest cabin we have ever produced. It's the perfect environment for us to launch, and have people experience, the breakthrough tech of SiriusXM with 360L," said Wolfgang Hoffmann, President, Jaguar Land Rover Canada.

"Jaguar and Land Rover are iconic vehicle brands that offer the ultimate blend of luxury, exceptional performance and in-vehicle technology. Our next generation SiriusXM with 360L platform is an excellent addition to that premium driving experience," said Paul Cunningham, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, SiriusXM Canada. "We know Jaguar and Land Rover Canada drivers will appreciate the capabilities and extensive features of SiriusXM with 360L, including more premium content, smarter content discovery and unparalleled personalization. We are proud to be extending and expanding our longstanding partnership with Jaguar and Land Rover Canada, and we are excited to bring SiriusXM with 360L to the highly anticipated, state-of-the-art New Range Rover, along with expanding it to most upcoming models soon."

The benefits of SiriusXM with 360L include:

More variety

More channels available to listeners, including many of SiriusXM Canada's exclusive streaming channels.

Access to tens of thousands of hours of on demand SiriusXM exclusive shows, interviews, and events in the car, giving listeners more of what they want, when they want to hear it.

Enhanced sports play-by-play offering that makes it easier to find the listener's favourite team when it is game time and gives them access to the official broadcasts for more pro and college teams.

A more personalized experience

Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora enable drivers to create their own personal channels that play more of what they want.

"For You" content recommendations enable listeners to discover more of what they love, based on listening habits, served on screen in an easy-to-use way.

Individual SiriusXM listener profiles allow multiple drivers and passengers to customize and maintain their own SiriusXM favourites and personalized recommendations.

Ease of use

"Related" recommendations feature allows listeners to easily discover other channels and on demand shows/episodes related to the currently playing programming.

Drivers and passengers can use their voice to search SiriusXM Canada's extensive library of content.

SiriusXM with 360L in Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles can receive over-the-air updates so users can get new SiriusXM features easily, without needing to make a trip to the dealership.

Jaguar and Land Rover new vehicle owners and lessees in Canada receive a three-month trial subscription to the SiriusXM Platinum Plan. The SiriusXM Platinum Plan delivers to consumers SiriusXM Canada's full lineup of varied content, plus access to SiriusXM outside their vehicles on the SXM App and on connected devices and speakers in their homes. For more information on all the programming that SiriusXM offers, and all the ways subscribers can listen, visit www.siriusxm.ca.

*Pandora is not currently available in Canada.

About Jaguar Land Rover: Reimagining the future of modern luxury by design

Jaguar Land Rover is reimagining the future of modern luxury by design through its distinct British brands.

Our current model range embraces fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid vehicles, as well as the latest diesel and petrol engines. Our class-leading Jaguars and Land Rovers are in demand around the world and in Fiscal Year 2021/22 we sold 371,381 vehicles in 123 countries. Land Rover is the global leader of luxury SUVs through its three families of Range Rover, Discovery and Defender. Jaguar is the first ever brand to offer a premium all-electric performance SUV, the Jaguar I-PACE.

At heart we are a British company, with two major design and engineering sites, three vehicle manufacturing facilities, an Engine Manufacturing Centre and a Battery Assembly Centre in the UK. We also have vehicle plants in China, Brazil, India, Austria and Slovakia. Three of our seven technology hubs are in the UK – Manchester, Warwick (NAIC) and London – with additional sites in Shannon, Ireland, Portland, USA, Budapest, Hungary and Shanghai, China.

Central to our Reimagine strategy is the electrification of both the Land Rover and Jaguar brands with two clear, distinct personalities. All Jaguar and Land Rover nameplates will be available in pure electric form by the end of the decade. This marks the start of the company's journey to become a net zero carbon business across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

To help the company meet this objective, Jaguar Land Rover has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions across its operations by 46 per cent, and across its value chains by 54 per cent, by 2030. The goals, which are approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), confirm the company's pathway to a 1.5°C emissions reduction in line with the Paris Agreement.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors since 2008, Jaguar Land Rover has unrivalled access to leading global players in technology and sustainability within the wider Tata Group.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 13 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]