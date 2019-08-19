Jagneet Malhotra Appointed New CEO of Mansha Financial

Jagneet has been part of the Mansha team for three years, beginning as the VP of Strategic Growth. Tasked with cultivating growth, Jagneet was instrumental in the firm increasing its group benefits division by 189%, and life insurance division by 570% over the span of thirty-six months. While opening a downtown office was a milestone for the firm, he also introduced a new division focused on financial planning for athletes and entertainers.

In his short tenure, he streamlined the company's philanthropic efforts to address the gap in youth financial literacy in Toronto. The initiative has gone on to raise $155,000 and impact 11,400 kids to date.

"The new direction at Mansha is to scale what we've been great at for 18 years, with a strategic focus on developing talent to do more in-house," said Jagneet Malhotra. "If our people come to work every day unafraid to lead, think strategically and be creative, we will continue to push the needle forward. My job then becomes creating an environment that fosters that. I couldn't be more excited."

After being invited to speak on the TEDx stage on the topic of collaboration in 2015, Jagneet searched for an opportunity to apply his extensive research. He found that opportunity at Mansha Financial. He has been able to utilize his expertise in building and developing effective teams to scale a professional services business. Jagneet brought a wealth of marketing knowledge to Mansha, having served as the Director of Communications at a Mississauga-based marketing company previously.

Founded in 2001, Mansha Financial is built on a foundation of deep relationships and a reputation for using insurance as a tax vehicle for high net-worth individuals. The firm has since expanded into a holistic financial planning practice.

Mansha focuses on helping businesses and individuals elevate wealth. They specialize in tax strategies, estate and succession planning, and group benefit plans. Under this new leadership, they will continue to serve the needs of businesses, high net-worth individuals, and now athletes and entertainers.

SOURCE Mansha Financial

For further information: Matthew Neubauer, matt@manshafinancial.com