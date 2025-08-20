Jaeger™ Medical's SentrySuite™ Software Achieves Authority to Operate (ATO) Under U.S. Department of Defense's Risk Management Framework (RMF)

MORENO VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Jaeger™ Medical, a global leader in respiratory diagnostic products, is proud to announce that its core software platform, SentrySuite™, has received Authority to Operate (ATO) certification under the U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD) Risk Management Framework (RMF). The certification was granted via the Enterprise Mission Assurance Support Service (eMASS) system under ID #4085.

SentrySuite™ serves as the core platform for Jaeger's Vyntus™ line of respiratory diagnostic devices, including Spirometry, Pulmonary Function Testing (PFT), and Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing (CPET) systems. With this ATO, SentrySuite™ can now be securely deployed across U.S. DoD medical facilities, supporting clinicians with advanced respiratory diagnostics while meeting stringent cybersecurity requirements.

"At Jaeger™ Medical, we invest significant resources in cybersecurity. Our dedicated product security team works closely with our developers and customers to ensure secure environments for the Vyntus™ product line, and the extensive clinical data collected in Pulmonary Function Testing labs. This ATO certification is a testament to our commitment to data security and risk management," said Will Throp, President of Jaeger™ Medical.

About Jaeger™ Medical

Jaeger™ Medical, a Trudell Medical Group company, is a global leader in respiratory diagnostics, delivering cutting-edge technology to healthcare professionals worldwide. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Jaeger™ Medical has been at the forefront of pulmonary function testing, shaping the future of respiratory health through innovation in diagnosis and clinical decision making.

