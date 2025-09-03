Jaeger™ Medical Opens U.S. Operations Facility in Moreno Valley, California

MORENO VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Jaeger™ Medical, a global leader in respiratory diagnostic products, is proud to announce the opening of its new U.S. operations facility in Moreno Valley, California. This state-of-the-art, 42,000-square-foot facility is dedicated to serving the needs of U.S. customers, streamlining product availability and service across the country.

Jaeger™ Medical is renowned worldwide for its innovative respiratory diagnostic solutions, including the Vyntus™ Family of devices and MicroGard™ II filters, widely used in pulmonary function laboratories.

"We are incredibly proud of the state-of-the-art operations center we have built in the U.S. to better support our customers and ensure a consistent and efficient supply chain," said Will Throp, President of Jaeger™ Medical. "Together with our dedicated Jaeger™ Medical America sales and service team, we are well positioned to continue our 70-year legacy of supporting respiratory diagnostic professionals throughout the United States."

About Jaeger™ Medical

Jaeger™ Medical, a Trudell Medical Group company, is a global leader in respiratory diagnostics, delivering cutting-edge technology to healthcare professionals worldwide. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Jaeger™ Medical has been at the forefront of pulmonary function testing, shaping the future of respiratory health through innovation in diagnosis and clinical decision making.

For more information about Jaeger™ Medical's products, please visit: www.jaegerrdx.com

