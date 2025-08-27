Jaeger™ and Pulmonx Announce Strategic Partnership to Integrate Data Qualification Capabilities into SentrySuite™

MORENO VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Jaeger™ Medical, a global leader in respiratory diagnostic products, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Pulmonx Corporation, Redwood City, California, USA, to integrate advanced data qualification functionality into SentrySuite™, the Jaeger™ Medical industry-leading software platform for respiratory diagnostics.

The partnership enables direct incorporation of intelligent data validation and qualification logic into SentrySuite™, enhancing the platform's ability to support consistent and high-quality clinical decision-making. This integration empowers healthcare providers to more easily identify patients with secondary findings, such as severe hyperinflation secondary to emphysema, that may qualify them for innovative new treatments such as the Zephyr Valve. It also enables them to integrate those findings seamlessly into their diagnostic workflow.

"We are excited to partner with Pulmonx to bring this next-generation data intelligence into the SentrySuite™ platform," said Chris Tue, Executive Vice President, Marketing and R&D at Jaeger™ Medical. "Our shared commitment to technological innovation and clinical excellence made this collaboration a natural fit. By integrating qualification capabilities into SentrySuite™, we are streamlining how clinicians interpret and act on respiratory data."

About Jaeger™ Medical

Jaeger™ Medical, a Trudell Medical Group company, is a global leader in respiratory diagnostics, delivering cutting-edge technology to healthcare professionals worldwide. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Jaeger™ Medical has been at the forefront of pulmonary function testing, shaping the future of respiratory health through innovation in diagnosis and clinical decision making.

For more information about the Jaeger™ Medical products, please visit: www.jaegerrdx.com

