QUEBEC CITY, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Jacques Potvin, Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Actuary of iA Financial Group, will participate in a fireside chat as part of the NBF 13th Annual Quebec Conference on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 9:00 am (ET).

A corporate presentation will be available on the company's website as of June 1, at ia.ca, under About iA/Investor Relations/Events and Presentations.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

