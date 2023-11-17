JackpotCity Casino Awards Espanola Resident C$290,104 on 'Break Da Bank'

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - JackpotCity Casino is ecstatic to announce that Mr. Rheal L., a resident of Espanola, Ontario, has claimed a phenomenal C$290,104 win on the popular game 'Break Da Bank'. This monumental moment was commemorated with a cheque presentation.

A Word from JackpotCity

JackpotCity Ontario's recent big winner, Mr. Rheal L, receives his cheque. (CNW Group/Jackpot City)

''Our aim is to provide thrilling wins like Mr. Rheal's", said Mario Monroy, JackpotCity Ontario's Market Development Manager. "We are excited to count him and the community of Espanola among our growing list of winners."

Espanola Joins the Winner's Circle

JackpotCity Casino continues to solidify its reputation for offering fair and exciting opportunities to its gaming community. This latest win puts not just Mr. Rheal but also the town of Espanola on the map, adding to the list of exciting gaming milestones since Ontario's market regulation in April 2022.

About 'Break Da Bank'

Mr. Rheal's win came from 'Break Da Bank', a game celebrated for its captivating features and exhilarating stakes, encapsulating the quality that JackpotCity Casino is known for.

About JackpotCity Casino

A recognised leader in the online casino industry since 1998, JackpotCity Casino has extended its excellence to Ontario's regulated market, continuously setting the bar high for gameplay that's fun, fair, and safe.

An Open Invitation

Looking for world-class entertainment? Consider experiencing the games and service that have made JackpotCity a cornerstone in Ontario's regulated market. Start your journey by visiting JackpotCity Casino.

Disclaimer:

Participants must be 19 years or older. Gamble responsibly.

SOURCE Jackpot City