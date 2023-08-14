JACK DE KEYZER TICKETS - "LAST FAREWELL" KCI-63 BANQUET NOW ON SALE

ETOBICOKE, ON, Aug. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Tickets are now on sale for Kipling Collegiate Institute's (KCI-63) "Last Farewell" Gala Banquet on September 16, 2023 featuring Juno Award winning musician Jack de Keyzer and MC Alumni TSN Sportscaster Gino Reda.

See www.kci63.com to register and purchase "Last Farewell" Gala Banquet tickets.

"Don't miss this great opportunity to get together," says Reda, adding that "this may be the last school-wide reunion for some time."

KCI-63 Reunion has been organized for KCI alumni and former teachers celebrating 63 years of the school's operation from 1960 to 2023. Proceeds will go toward scholarships for new KCI graduates.

Lynch Fluid Controls of Mississauga is KCI-63's official sponsor.

For further information: Tracy Fawcett, Chair, KCI-63, (705) 790-0004