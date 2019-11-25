Jack Astor's launches 11 new globally inspired bowls and salads

"Like everything in life, Jack Astor's recognizes the need for balance so we're providing our guests the best of both worlds in a crave-worthy way," said Peter Fowler, CEO, SIR Corp. "The launch of our new bowls and salads are a direct response to evolving consumer trends towards more fresh, health-conscious options with an added boost of internationally inspired flavours."

The new bowls and salads were developed by Jack Astor's VP of Culinary Development, Gordon Mackie, and Executive Chef of Menu Development, Jun Geem. Each of the new menu options are packed with layers of feel-good ingredients, including hearty grains and crisp vegetables, and bold flavours such as Thai coconut curry, gochujang, and peanut tamarind. Each can be customized to meet a variety of dietary restrictions, as well as vegetarian or gluten-free options.

The all-new bowls and salads include:

The Tuna Poké Bowl features a sweet soy-marinated tuna poke, paired with seasoned jasmine rice, mango, avocado, pickled ginger, watermelon radish, fresh arugula, cucumber, red onion, gochujang sauce, miso dressing, green onions, sesame seeds and fried taro root.





The Thai Coconut Curry Bowl is made with a rich yellow Thai coconut curry sauce, combined with seasoned jasmine rice, roasted turmeric cauliflower, sweet potato, snow peas, carrot, cucumber, miso dressing, green onion, peanuts, cilantro and fried taro root.





The Korean Rice Bowl offers seasoned jasmine rice, layered with fresh kale, avocado, pickled red onion, watermelon radish, carrots, cucumber, gochujang sauce, onion chips, green onion, sesame seeds and soft-boiled egg, then topped with miso dressing.





The Buddha Salad includes a combination of fresh arugula and mixed greens, layered with fresh herbs, quinoa, cucumber, watermelon radish, green apple, strawberries, mangoes, seed, nut and fruit blend, goat cheese and honey dijon vinaigrette.

That's not all! Jack Astor's guests can also try the early crowd-pleasing favourites including the Pad Thai Noodle Bowl, Honey Sesame Stir-Fry Bowl and Mexican Chicken Bowl, in addition to the Miso-Glazed Salmon Bowl, Singapore Slaw, and Harvest and Mexican Salad options.

"When it comes to craveable food, an impressive selection of drinks, and a fun, upbeat atmosphere, the always unconventional Jack Astor's brand continues to push boundaries beyond the ordinary and has no plans of slowing down," said Fowler. "So whether guests are coming in for a fresh feel-good bowl, our famous, never frozen chicken fingers, or our Happy Hour specials that are – almost – too good to be true, we're a one-stop shop for it all and that's what's kept our guests coming back for close to 30 years."

To check out Jack Astor's all-new bowl and salad options, visit jackastors.com or on Instagram at @BowlsOfJackAstors

About SIR Corp.

SIR is a privately held Canadian corporation that owns a portfolio of 59 restaurants. SIR's Concept brands include: Jack Astor's Bar and Grill®, with 39 locations; Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar® with eight locations; and Canyon Creek®, with six locations. SIR also operates one-of-a-kind "Signature" brands including Reds® Wine Tavern, Reds® Midtown Tavern, Reds® Square One and The Loose Moose®. All trademarks related to the Concept and Signature brands noted above are used by SIR under a License and Royalty Agreement with SIR Royalty Limited Partnership in consideration for a Royalty, payable by SIR to the Partnership, equal to six percent of the revenue of the 58 restaurants (57 operating restaurants and one closed restaurant) currently included in the Royalty Pool. SIR also owns Duke's Refresher® & Bar in downtown Toronto, and one seasonal Signature restaurant, Abbey's Bakehouse®, which are currently not in consideration to be part of the Royalty Pool. For more information on SIR Corp. or the SIR Royalty Income Fund, please visit www.sircorp.com.

