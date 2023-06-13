JA Southern Alberta Welcomes New CEO, Keri Damen, to Lead the Organization

CALGARY, AB, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Junior Achievement Southern Alberta is thrilled to announce the appointment of Keri Damen as the President and CEO, effective June 12, 2023.

Keri Damen will be taking over the leadership of JA Southern Alberta, succeeding Melissa From, who gracefully served as the CEO for 6 remarkable years. During her 13-year tenure, Melissa played a pivotal role in fortifying the organization and skillfully navigated through significant changes.

"We are delighted to welcome Keri Damen into this critical role," stated Clinton McNair, Chair of the JA Southern Alberta Board of Directors. "Keri brings an exceptional blend of experience in education, leadership, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy, which will undoubtedly propel the organization forward."

Keri Damen joins JA Southern Alberta from the University of Calgary, where she served as the Executive Director of The Hunter Hub for Entrepreneurial Thinking for over three years. During her tenure, Keri demonstrated an unwavering dedication to fostering and connecting the University's entrepreneurial initiatives with the greater community. Her relentless pursuit aimed to equip students from all disciplines with the skills and experiences needed to excel in the future economy.

Prior to her tenure at The Hunter Hub, Keri served as the inaugural Managing Director of the University of Toronto Entrepreneurship, showcasing her remarkable leadership capabilities.

The entire JA Southern Alberta team extends its warmest welcome to Keri Damen and eagerly anticipates the transformative impact she will bring to the organization.

About Junior Achievement Southern Alberta:

Junior Achievement of Southern Alberta is a non-profit organization committed to empowering young people to succeed in a global economy. Through innovative educational programs and mentorship, JA Southern Alberta provides students with the skills, knowledge, and confidence necessary to thrive in the modern business world.

SOURCE JA Southern Alberta

For further information: Nuvyn Peters, Interim CEO, JA Southern Alberta, [email protected]