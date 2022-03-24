J-Talks Live reimagines business journalism

Featured speakers are Anupreeta Das , finance editor at The New York Times , Anne Gaviola , senior digital broadcast journalist at Global News , and Rita Trichur , senior business writer and columnist for The Globe and Mail . Leading this discussion is Toronto Star business reporter Christine Dobby .

"On the heels of a global pandemic that disrupted labour markets and intensified socioeconomic divisions, the CJF welcomes a group of thought leaders who are reimagining the future of business journalism," says CJF Executive Director Natalie Turvey. "We're honoured to have Anupreeta, Anne and Rita join us to share their expertise and perspectives on the evolution of industry coverage."

Anupreeta Das oversees broad coverage of Wall Street, including banking, investing, markets, insurance and consumer finance. She was previously the deputy business editor at The Wall Street Journal and has won two breaking news awards from the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing.

Anne Gaviola's business beat delivers news that helps people make the best financial decisions by understanding the impact of current events. Her areas of interest include fintech, housing, the future of work as well as diversity, equity and inclusion. Gaviola previously worked at CBC, VICE and BNN Bloomberg.

Rita Trichur is an award-winning journalist whose previous roles at the Globe included Senior Editor, Financial Services Editor and columnist for the Report on Business Magazine. Previously, Trichur spent 2½ years as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal's Canada bureau and has also covered financial services for the Toronto Star.

Christine Dobby has covered business for more than a decade, reporting for the Financial Post and The Globe and Mail before joining the Star. She has written extensively about the telecom industry as well as legal and regulatory issues. Before journalism, she was briefly a family law lawyer.

This free virtual event is part of the CJF's J-Talks Live program that explores pressing journalistic issues.



DATE: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12 p.m. ET.

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

