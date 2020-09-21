J-Talks Live kicks off season with Voices for Change: Media's Moment to Shine

Nana aba Duncan , host of CBC Radio One's Podcast Playlist and Ontario's weekend morning show Fresh Air ;

, a global finance and economics reporter for -based , a digital business news publication; and Angela Sterritt , a journalist with CBC Vancouver and member of the Gitxsan Nation.

"There are so many layers to the conversation with these three standout journalists—from their views on what must change in newsroom culture and how, to ensure it is lasting, to a discussion on the prism through which news is defined and assigned, and followed through," says Anna Maria Tremonti, host of the J-Talks Live webcast series and the CBC podcast More. "Our panelists are bringing their professional and personal experience to the table as they discuss how this moment in time can and must be the catalyst for permanent change."

Nana aba Duncan is currently studying the experiences of racialized and women leaders in Canadian media as a William Southam Journalism Fellow at the University of Toronto's Massey College. Karen K. Ho, a former Delacorte Fellow at the Columbia Journalism Review, has contributed to publications including The New York Times, The Globe and Mail, Toronto Life and Time. Angela Sterritt has won numerous awards for her CBC column, Reconcile This, and is also currently a visiting professor at UBC's School of Journalism.

This free virtual event is part of the CJF's J-Talks program, which explores pressing journalistic issues.

The CJF thanks the generosity of J-Talks series sponsor BMO Financial Group and in-kind supporter Cision.

DATE: Thursday, September 24, 2020, 1 p.m. EDT

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

For further information: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected]

