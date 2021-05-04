J-Talks Live features The New Yorker's David Remnick

"David Remnick is without question one of the most important editors of our time," says Natalie Turvey , president and executive director of the CJF. "Over his 23 years helming The New Yorker , he has set the gold standard for long-form investigations, personal narratives and smart, thrilling storytelling. We are honoured to have him join our CJF audience on May 13."

Under Remnick's editorship, The New Yorker has become the most-honoured magazine in the United States, winning 48 National Magazine Awards and six Pulitzer Prizes. Remnick also won a Pulitzer personally for Lenin's Tomb: The Last Days of the Soviet Empire—one of his six books—based on his stint as Moscow correspondent for The Washington Post.

Remnick joined The New Yorker as a staff writer in 1992, before taking on the editorship in 1998. His reporting includes pieces from Russia, the Middle East and Europe and profiles of Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Katharine Graham, Mike Tyson, Bruce Springsteen, Ralph Ellison, Philip Roth and Benjamin Netanyahu. He also hosts the magazine's weekly national radio program and podcast, The New Yorker Radio Hour.

Remnick began his reporting career in 1982 as a staff writer for The Washington Post, before serving four years as Moscow correspondent beginning in 1988.

Remnick will speak about his remarkable career, what it's like working with top journalists and writers, and the challenges of running a legacy publication in conversation with Anna Maria Tremonti, host of J-Talks Live and the CBC podcast More.

This free virtual event is part of the CJF's J-Talks Live series, which explores pressing journalistic issues.



The CJF thanks the generosity of exclusive J-Talks Live series sponsor TD Bank Group and in-kind supporters CPAC and Cision.



Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the CJF.

DATE: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 1 p.m. E.T. / 10 a.m. P.T.

Register now

#JTalksLive



About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

SOURCE Canadian Journalism Foundation

For further information: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.cjf-fjc.ca

