J-Talks Live features legendary editor Alan Rusbridger on his latest book, News and How to Use it

"The CJF is so pleased to welcome Alan Rusbridger back to our J-Talks series, especially now with the publication of his highly informative new book, News and How to Use It: What to Believe in a Fake News World," says CJF chair Kathy English . "Alan is a favourite with our CJF audience for good reason—his clear-eyed, well-informed insights into journalism, its strengths and its weaknesses are always illuminating."

In the book, Rusbridger casts his eye across the messy media landscape, examines the way journalism is produced and consumed, and offers a user's guide on how to stay informed at a perplexing time of fast-changing news. Has it ever been more difficult to believe what we watch and read due to the proliferation of competing "truths" online?

Chair of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University and a member of Facebook's Oversight Board, Rusbridger offers his insights across a wide swath of the industry, covering social media, citizen journalism, business models and more, in conversation with Anna Maria Tremonti, host of the CBC podcast More.

Rusbridger was editor-in-chief of the Guardian from 1995-2015. During his tenure, both he and the paper won numerous awards, including the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service Journalism for exposing the surveillance conducted by the U.S. National Security Agency based on leaks from Edward Snowden. He is also the author of Play it Again: An Amateur Against the Impossible and Breaking News, The Remaking of Journalism and Why it Matters Now.

This free virtual event is part of the CJF's J-Talks Live program, which explores pressing journalistic issues.

DATE: Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 1 p.m. ET. / 10 a.m. PT.

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

