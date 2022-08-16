J-Talks Live features digital news startup visionaries

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation's (CJF) popular J-Talks Live kicks off its fall season next month with a special two-part event focused on Canadian news startups.

Digital news and information startups have become a recent bright spot in a media industry struggling to survive in the digital era and post-pandemic environment. Indeed, dozens of startups are thriving by filling coverage gaps such as community news and topics often overlooked by mainstream newsrooms.

The Canadian Journalism Foundation's upcoming J-Talks Live two-part virtual series features: From top-left to top-right: Erin Millar, Indiegraf; Emma Gilchrist, The Narwhal; Chuck Lapointe, Narcity Media Group; Farhan Mohamed, Overstory Media Group; and Brandi Schier, Discourse Community Publishing. And from bottom-left to bottom-right: Linda Solomon Wood, Canada's National Observer; Brett Chang, The Peak; Matthew DiMera, The Resolve; Eden Fineday, IndigiNews; and Anita Li, The Green Line. (CNW Group/Canadian Journalism Foundation)

In the two-part virtual event, the CJF will showcase 10 visionaries who will share their insights on their growing media sector, new business models and current challenges.

On Tuesday, September 13 at 1 p.m. EDT , the CJF welcomes ecosystem builders – leaders of outlets that have grown in influence since their introduction. The featured speakers are Emma Gilchrist, co-founder, editor-in-chief and executive director of The Narwhal; Chuck LaPointe, CEO and co-founder of Narcity Media Group; Farhan Mohamed, co-founder of Overstory Media Group; and Brandi Schier, CEO of Discourse Community Publishing. Leading this discussion is Erin Millar, CEO and co-founder of Indiegraf Media, and founder and former CEO of Discourse Media. Indiegraf Media won the inaugural CJF-MJP Digital News Innovation Award in 2021.

Two days later, on Thursday, September 15 at 1 p.m. EDT , the CJF presents the new wave leaders of recent outlets that are filling coverage gaps and connecting with new audiences. The featured speakers are Brett Chang, co-founder and CEO of The Peak; Matthew DiMera, founder of The Resolve; Eden Fineday, business aunty and contributing storyteller, IndigiNews; and Anita Li, founder and CEO of The Green Line. Linda Solomon Wood, CEO and editor-in-chief of Canada's National Observer leads this discussion.

"We are delighted to welcome this group of Canadian journalistic entrepreneurs to our first J-Talks Live of the fall 2022 season," says Kathy English, chair of the CJF board. "These visionaries who are reinventing and evolving our journalism industry provide valuable insight on thriving in the digital media landscape."

This free virtual event is part of the CJF's J-Talks Live program that explores pressing journalistic issues.

The CJF thanks the generosity of exclusive J-Talks Live series sponsor TD Bank Group and in-kind supporters CPAC and Cision.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the CJF.

Panel 1: Ecosystem Builders

DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, 1 p.m. EDT.

Panel 2: The New Wave

DATE: Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, 1 p.m. EDT.

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, businesspeople, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

