J-Talks Live explores What's Next after the U.S. Election

Joy Malbon , Washington bureau chief for CTV National News , and Paul Hunter , a CBC News Washington correspondent, will also discuss the challenges faced in reporting through a pandemic, a racial reckoning and growing political polarization.

"Joy and Paul are each veteran Washington correspondents—Canadians who are perpetual-motion-machines when it comes to political coverage," says J-Talks Live moderator Anna Maria Tremonti, host of the CBC podcast More.

"Their understanding of presidential politics and what makes America tick runs deep, and in these precarious times they are well placed to help us anticipate what comes next. And though they work for rival networks, they are also a couple—so how does that work? This will be a conversation on politics and journalism with a perspective few others can offer."

Based in Washington since 2005, Malbon has covered the Bush, Obama and Trump administrations and is regularly dispatched to the Middle East. Prior to her assignment in Washington, Malbon served CTV News in Ottawa and was London bureau chief.



Hunter has been based in Washington since 2008, covering the Obama and Trump administrations. A CBC reporter for more than 30 years, his work includes postings in Great Britain, the Middle East and with Canadian troops in Afghanistan. He spent several years in Ottawa providing analysis and context from Parliament Hill while covering three federal elections.

This free virtual event is part of the CJF's J-Talks Live program, which explores pressing journalistic issues.

DATE: Thursday, November 12, 2020, 1 p.m. EST. / 10 a.m. PST.

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

