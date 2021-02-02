J-Talks Live explores Race and Politics in a Post-Trump World

Discussing the challenges and opportunities ahead are: Errin Haines , co-founder and editor-at-large for The 19th , a U.S. non-profit, non-partisan news organization focused on women, politics and policy; and, from The New York Times , opinion columnist Jamelle Bouie and national political reporter Astead W. Herndon .

"As newsrooms across the continent grapple with a long-overdue examination of how we cover news, who we cover in the news and how we define news, these three exemplary journalists not only have insights to share, their work is setting the agenda," says discussion moderator Anna Maria Tremonti, host of the CBC podcast More.

In addition to her work with The 19th, Errin Haines, based in Philadelphia, is an MSNBC contributor. An award-winning political journalist focused on issues of race, gender and politics, Haines was previously the Associated Press's national writer on race and ethnicity.

In addition to his work for The New York Times, Jamelle Bouie, based in Charlottesville, Va. and Washington D.C., is a political analyst for CBS News. He covers campaigns, elections, national affairs and culture. Prior to the Times, Bouie was chief political correspondent for Slate magazine.

Astead W. Herndon is based in New York for The New York Times and was previously a Washington-based political reporter and City Hall reporter for The Boston Globe.

This free virtual event is part of the CJF's J-Talks Live program, which explores pressing journalistic issues.

DATE: Thursday, February 25, 2021, 1 p.m. ET. / 10 a.m. PT.

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

