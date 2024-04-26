J. STOUT AUCTIONS HOSTS SUCCESSFUL FLEET DISPERSAL OF JERRY DEBRIAE LOGGING

WASHOUGAL, Wash., April 26, 2024 /CNW/ -- J. Stout Auctions (JSA) proudly announces the successful completion of this year's largest forestry equipment auction with the fleet dispersal of Jerry DeBriae Logging. This auction marked JSA's largest forestry auction since March 2022, when it hosted the complete dispersal of Fallon Logging. The highly anticipated and attended event attracted widespread attention and enthusiastic participation from the global forestry industry.

The auction, held on April 17, 2024, featured a comprehensive lineup of premium logging equipment, vehicles, machinery, and accessories from Jerry DeBriae Logging's esteemed fleet. Bidders worldwide seized the opportunity to acquire premium assets, driving competitive bidding and achieving overall results that exceeded standard industry valuation.

When asked about this auction experience, Jerry DeBriae, owner of DeBriae Logging, stated, "I was very pleased with J. Stout Auctions and the sale results, and I would highly recommend them."

"Happy buyers and happy sellers made for a great auction event. Despite the challenging forestry market, the auction exceeded our expectations," said Jake Stout, Founder of JSA.

This successful fleet dispersal auction supports JSA's position as a premier destination for heavy equipment auctions and asset management solutions. With a legacy of expert customer service and a commitment to technological innovation, JSA remains dedicated to delivering this service and value to clients throughout many industries.

Two upcoming auctions are scheduled for May 23, 2024 (live streaming) and May 24, 2024 (timed online). These auctions will feature even more premium forestry and logging equipment. It will also offer government surplus, rental industry consignments, and various heavy equipment, commercial trucks, and attachments.

For more information about upcoming auctions and services offered by J. Stout Auctions, please visit www.JStoutAuctions.com.

About J. Stout Auctions

J. Stout Auctions (JSA) is a privately owned, full-service heavy equipment, commercial vehicle, and industrial support auction company. JSA separates itself by providing a technologically advanced platform featuring live streaming internet auctions, online timed static auctions, and retail sales through our proprietary "Buy It Now" program. JSA's goal is to provide unmatched service to our buyers and sellers, providing more options for purchase than anywhere else. With over 70 years of combined auction experience and over 100 years of combined heavy equipment experience, the JSA staff is committed to delivering the highest achievable return for customer's assets in the most consumer-friendly environment possible.

