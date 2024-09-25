J.S. Held Strengthens Forensic Accounting and Financial Investigations Expertise and Expands Suite of Services in Canada with Acquisition of ADS Forensics

JERICHO, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held, proudly celebrating 50 transformative years, expands its Forensic Accounting practice into Canada by acquiring ADS Forensics. This transaction furthers J.S. Held's position as a leading consulting firm for the global insurance and legal communities.

Founded in 2010 to serve law firms and insurers across Canada, the ADS Forensics team provides specialized financial expertise in personal injury, medical malpractice, and wrongful death cases; commercial insurance claims and litigation; and accident benefit reports as legislated under the Statutory Accident Benefits Schedule.

ADS Forensics has built a team of high-performing professionals with diverse industry experience, expert credentials, and a shared passion for client service. With an outstanding reputation in Ontario and across Canada, the ADS Forensics team is comprised of highly qualified accounting and economic professionals with certifications such as Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), Certified in Financial Forensics (CFF), Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP), among others.

"The acquisition of ADS Forensics brings an important Canadian focus to our broader Forensic Accounting team throughout the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific," said Aubrey Shea, Executive Vice President and Forensic Accounting – Insurance Services Practice Lead at J.S. Held. "Through our combined global team of hundreds of forensics experts, we can provide the local resources and expertise required to quantify the financial aspects of insurance claims and matters in dispute."

Michael Sigsworth, CPA, CGA, CFF, CIP, co-founder of ADS Forensics, observes, "This partnership amplifies our collective expertise, expanding upon our forensic accounting capabilities and enhancing our ability to deliver a comprehensive suite of services to the insurance and legal communities."

As a result of the transaction, ADS Forensics, a part of J.S. Held, clients now have access to more than 1,500 technical, scientific, financial, and strategic experts who specialize in areas including property damage assessment; forensic engineering; environmental, health, and safety; accident reconstruction; construction consulting; materials analysis and lab testing; investigations and compliance consulting; tangible and intangible asset valuation; cyber security and information governance; and economic damages.

"Our range of solutions has always set us apart from our competition," observes Carolyn Seaquist, co-founder of ADS Forensics. Seaquist continues, "By joining J.S. Held, we expand the solutions we provide to clients even further, all with the same personal attention, follow through, quick turnaround, and service-oriented approach our clients know to expect."

David Weiner, Executive Vice President and Economic Damages & Valuations Practice Lead at J.S. Held, shared, "ADS Forensics provides a unique combination of trusted forensic accounting and financial investigations expertise. Their balanced approach echoes J.S. Held's ongoing commitment and enthusiasm for internal collaboration for benefit of our clients."

"By acquiring ADS Forensics, J.S. Held adds decades of forensic and litigation accounting expertise focused on the needs of the expanding Canadian market," said Jim Stanilious, Senior Executive Vice President and J.S. Held Insurance Services Division Lead. Stanilious continues, "This combination of expertise will expand J.S. Held's ability to advise Canadian law firms and insurance clients in complex insurance claims, forensic and investigative accounting, and economic damages and financial disputes."

