J.S. Held and Experts Recognized as Industry Leaders in 2025

Arbitration Expert Witnesses, Thought Leaders, and Future Leaders

Asset Recovery Experts

Asset-based Finance (ABF) Leaders & Legends

Commercial Litigation Expert Witnesses, Thought Leaders

Construction and Engineering - Litigation Support

Construction Expert Witnesses, Thought Leaders, and Future Leaders

Construction Quantum Delay & Technical Thought Leaders and Future Leaders

Crisis & Risk Management - ESG

Crisis & Risk Management - Investigative Due Diligence

Crisis & Risk Management - Political Risk

Data Experts

ENR Top 200 Environmental Consulting Firm

Enterprise Risk Management Consulting

Financial Advisory and Valuation – Quantum of Damages

Forensic Accountants

Forensics & Complex Investigations - Compliance

Forensics & Complex Investigations - Litigation Support

Global Women to Watch - Accounting

IAM Patent 1000 - World's Leading Patent Professionals

IAM Strategy 300 - World's Leading Intellectual Property (IP) Strategists

Intellectual Property Thought Leaders

Investigations - Forensic Accountants

Leadership Development

Litigation Support – Asset Tracing & Recovery

Litigation Support – Business Intelligence & Investigations

Litigation Support – Forensic Accounting

Outstanding Turnaround Firm

Transport Experts, Thought Leaders

The company and expert recognition by notable organizations, such as Asset-based Finance (ABF) Journal, Chambers and Partners, Consultancy, IAM, Leader's League, Lexology Index, and Verdantix, serves as a further testament to J.S. Held's solution-forward consulting and advisory to clients across the globe, no matter the scope or complexity of a project.

J.S. Held Applies Financial, Technical, and Scientific Rigor Across Client Engagements

J.S. Held's expertise is built upon five decades of experience in the most rigorous venues – state, federal, and international courts and tribunals – spanning more than 150 different industry segments. The depth and breadth of the firm's work in the insurance market provides a strong foundation in risk assessment, data analysis, global awareness, regulatory compliance, technological adaptability, and risk mitigation. Collectively, these skills better equip J.S. Held experts to address high-stakes disputes/litigation and assess business risk across diverse markets, geographies, geopolitical landscapes, compliance frameworks, and digital advancements. "In a world where uncertainty is the only constant, there is a need for something solid you can hold onto," observes J.S. Held Chief Executive Officer Lee Spirer. "Our name is our promise," he adds. "Our role as a trusted advisor is emblematic of this promise, even in the face of the most daunting risks, clients have the expertise and guidance to act with confidence."

Celebrating the Team of Experts

Expert recognition by notable organizations serves as a further testament to J.S. Held's agile, collaborative, creative, and client-centric team, reflecting the trusted advisor role the firm has earned over the last 50 years.

Chief Executive Officer at J.S. Held, Lee Spirer, adds, "I am so proud of our team. These recognitions presented by leading outlets reflect input by clients and colleagues across multiple industries, underscoring our commitment to delivering expertise and innovative solutions in the complex world. It reflects not just the individual excellence of our experts, but our collective dedication to transforming the industries in which we work through precise analysis, reliable insights, and unwavering integrity."

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

More than 1,500 professionals serve organizations across six continents, including 84% of the Global 200 Law Firms, 75% of the Forbes Top 20 Insurance Companies (90% of the NAIC Top 50 Property & Casualty Insurers), and 71% of Fortune 100 Companies.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB or Ocean Tomo Investments, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/SIPC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

