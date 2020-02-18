J.P. Wiser's Partners with Boston Pizza to Give Away 10,000 Free Pizzas on Leap Day

J.P. Wiser's conducted a proprietary survey in 2019 with 900 respondents that showed that 93 percent of Canadians wish they could see their friends more often. In fact, 81 percent of men and 87 percent of women feel happier after seeing an old friend. With J.P. Wiser's Old Fashioned on special for $6 and 10,000 free pizzas available, all that's left to do is say, "Let's grab a drink and pizza on Leap Day at Boston Pizza".

"J.P. Wiser's has identified time as one of the key barriers to getting together with friends and making "Drinks Soon?" happen," says Rebecca Lyttle, Assistant Brand Manager, J.P. Wiser's. "We want to celebrate the gift of the 24 additional hours we have this Leap Year and encourage friends to get together through our partnership with Boston Pizza."

"As Canada's pizza leader, we know that no food brings people together quite like pizza does," Peter Blackwell, SVP Marketing & Communications, Boston Pizza International Inc.. "We are thrilled to partner with J.P. Wiser's to bring friends together on Leap Day and reward guests with some great offerings."

For more information and to register for a chance to receive a promo code for one of 10,000 free pizzas, please visit jpwisers.com/leapday . The promo code is redeemable in-restaurants at participating Boston Pizza locations across Canada, with the exception of Quebec, on February 29th, 2020 with the purchase of a J.P. Wiser's product. Some restrictions and conditions apply.

About J.P. Wiser's

Founded in 1857, J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies are known for being blended with exacting care and aged to perfection in white oak barrels. Whiskies are created and bottled in Windsor, Ontario at Hiram Walker & Sons – one of the largest distilleries in North America. For more information, visit jpwisers.com or check out J.P. Wiser's new distillery experience to learn about the history of Canadian history and the craft of making it. Purchase tickets here: jpwiserstour.ca/

About Boston Pizza:

Boston Pizza International Inc. is Canada's No. 1 casual dining brand with more than 390 restaurants in Canada and more than $1 billion in sales. Annually, Boston Pizza serves more than 40 million guests. The company has been recognized as a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies. Boston Pizza believes that strong role models inspire kids to be great, and in 2014, the Boston Pizza Foundation created Future Prospects to help support organizations that mentor kids to reach their full potential. Boston Pizza International Inc. is located in Richmond, B.C., and has regional offices in Mississauga, Ontario and Laval, Quebec. For more information, visit www.bostonpizza.com .

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , or Twitter .

