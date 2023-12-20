J.P. Morgan Asset Management appoints a new member for Canada Advisor Business Jay Rana joins J.P. Morgan Asset Management in Canada

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management in Canada, today, announced that Jay Rana will be joining the newly formed Canada Advisor Business, effective January 1, 2024.

In this new role, he will be responsible for bringing J.P. Morgan Asset Management's industry leading global alternative investment capabilities to financial advisors across the country, maintaining relationships and assisting clients in understanding the firm's investment solutions.

Jay Rana joins J.P. Morgan Asset Management in Canada

Mr. Rana has over 25 years of experience with both Canadian and global asset management organizations and, most recently, served as Senior Vice President at Pimco, where he was responsible for the Chairman's Business.

"J.P. Morgan Asset Management has a long-standing history of serving institutions and sub-advisory clients in Canada, and we look forward to bringing a subset of our capabilities to dealers and the financial advisor community in the years ahead", said Travis Hughes, Head of J.P. Morgan Asset Management in Canada. "Jay brings a great deal of industry knowledge and experience, and we are thrilled to have him as a member of the team," reinforced Hughes.

"J.P. Morgan is one of the world's largest and most well respected financial institutions, and I am honored to be a part of the future growth of its business in Canada," said Jay Rana, Client Advisor for J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $2.9 trillion (as of 9/30/2023), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and its affiliates worldwide.

