IZUMA NETWORKS ACQUIRES PELION'S DEVICE MANAGEMENT BUSINESS

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ -- Izuma Networks , the new edge computing services provider, today announced that it has completed an acquisition of Pelion's Device Management business, a leading IoT services platform. Izuma Networks, founded earlier this year by Travis McCollum and Ed Hemphill, veterans of the IoT industry, will focus on the rapidly expanding market for edge computing services. McCollum and Hemphill formerly founded WigWag, an Austin-based startup acquired by Arm in 2019.

Izuma Networks closed an investment by SoftBank Group which will be used to hire new talent and improve IoT services previously under Pelion Device Management, with a focus on development and dev-ops. The funding will also go towards streamlining and integrating edge and IoT services under one umbrella.

"The acquisition of Pelion Device Management will allow us to provide long-term, reliable technology to our customers through changes to our cloud and licensing offerings. With the advent of more complex applications such as AI models running on richer edge compute and microcontroller platforms and the amount of data that 5G can transmit with more data hungry sensor and imagery components, moving IoT applications toward the edge is fundamental." Said Ed Hemphill, Co-Founder and CEO of Izuma. "The funding from Softbank will allow the Company to focus on streamlining and integrating our edge and IoT offerings, as well as providing new offerings to help our customers meet the rapidly changing regulatory and security requirements around the world."

With constant changes in major providers offerings, such as the recently announced shutdown of Google's IoT Core Services product, the team at Izuma Networks is focused on providing a pure play IoT and Edge service with long term support which is cloud provider independent. The team is hyperfocused on making changes to their cloud and license offerings that will provide assurances to major enterprise customers building solutions with decade and longer product life cycles.

"We are excited to partner with two proven entrepreneurs in building out the Izuma Networks multi-cloud, edge compute offering for IoT services" said Alexander Fortmuller, Director of Investing for SoftBank Group International. "Our investment in Izuma marks a further acceleration in the journey towards the proliferation of IoT Services and Edge Compute begun under Pelion Device Management."

About Izuma Networks (izumanetworks.com)

Izuma Networks offers a globally available edge computing and Internet of Things management service. With the acquisition of the Pelion Device Management business, Izuma Networks is a leader in both edge computing services and IoT services. Izuma Cloud is the Company's unified solution for both IoT deployment and management of devices, as well as application orchestration and remote management at the Edge.

Izuma Networks edge computing offering includes Izuma Edge, an Apache 2.0 licensed software stack which can live on any x86 or Arm 64-bit class product. This stack allows customers to deploy applications using Kubernetes APIs and provides critical remote management services for operators deploying dozens to thousands of remote gateways or edge servers. Izuma Client, formerly Pelion Device Management Client, is a lightweight portable stack for connecting IoT devices to the Izuma Cloud. The Izuma Client has sophisticated firmware updates and Lightweight M2M data services. Both the Edge and Client stacks provide robust security through secure boot support and Root of Trust management.

