iX Biopharma secures Australian cannabis manufacture licence

iX Biopharma is granted a cannabis manufacture licence from the Office of Drug Control in Australia

The Group is one of the early-movers in Australia licenced to manufacture cannabis products, including the Group's novel cannabis wafers using the patented WaferiX™ sublingual technology

The Group has now secured all the necessary licences for its Australian TGA cGMP facility to manufacture, import and export medicinal cannabis

The Group's medicinal sublingual cannabidiol wafer, Xativa™, has clear advantages over existing products in the market

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ -- Specialty pharmaceutical company iX Biopharma Ltd (SGX:42C) ("iX Biopharma" or, together with its subsidiaries, "the Group") is pleased to announce today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, iX Syrinx ("Syrinx"), has been awarded a cannabis manufacture license from the Australian Office of Drug Control under the Narcotics Drugs Act 1967. Under the said licence, the Group is permitted to manufacture and supply extracts and tinctures of cannabis and cannabis resins.

This marks a significant milestone for the Group. Syrinx operates a TGA cGMP certified facility and holds import and export licences for cannabis and State poisons licences; together with the newly granted cannabis manufacture licence, the Group is now able to fully participate in the global medicinal cannabis business.

Importantly, the Group will be able to manufacture and distribute its newly formulated Xativa™ sublingual cannabis wafers in Australia through the Australian Special Access Scheme and in overseas markets. Xativa™ leverages on iX Biopharma's novel and patented WaferiX™ technology to improve the speed and level of absorption and predictability of effect of medicinal cannabis. Xativa™ provides patients with a more elegant and discreet way to consume medicinal cannabis compared to existing dosage forms for cannabis such as joints, vapes and tinctures, and hence offers a superior user experience. The Group has received feedback from physicians in Australia that the advantages of Xativa™ and its differentiation from the rest of the market offerings are clear and highly desired.

Produced via iX Biopharma's proprietary freeze-drying technique, the porous and amorphous WaferiX™ matrix holding the active CBD molecules is designed to collapse quickly within the sublingual space. The actives are then transported rapidly across the sublingual membrane into the blood vessels for a rapid onset of action.

"Globally, the use of cannabis for the treatment of a wide range of medical conditions has been growing at an exponential pace. The grant of the cannabis manufacturing licence has come at a most opportune time, allowing us to manufacture, distribute and promote Xativa™ as the gold standard in medicinal cannabis delivery, thereby charting a new growth trajectory for the Group," said Ms Eva Tan, Director of Corporate and Commercial Strategy of iX Biopharma.

For more information on Xativa™, please refer to the following link: [http://www.ixbiopharma.com/xativa]

About iX Biopharma Ltd

iX Biopharma is a specialty pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company listed on the Catalist board of the Stock Exchange of Singapore (SGX-ST), operating a fully integrated business model from drug development to manufacturing and supply, with facilities in Australia. The Group is focused on the development and commercialisation of therapies for diseases of the central nervous system using novel, patent-protected formulations for sublingual delivery.

Contact for media:

Dr Janakan Krishnarajah

Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer

T: +65-6235-2270

E: j.krishnarajah@ixbiopharma.com

Eva Tan

Director, Corporate and Commercial Strategy

T: +65-6235-3212

E: eva.tan@ixbiopharma.com

Investor Relations:

Kamal Samuel / James Bywater / Jonathan Wee

T: +65-6438-2990

E: Tech@financialpr.com.sg



SOURCE iX Biopharma Ltd

Related Links

http://www.ixbiopharma.com

