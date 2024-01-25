IWS EQUITY LAUNCHES $300-MILLION GROWTH FUND ANCHORED BY SIGNIFICANT INVESTOR COMMITMENT

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - IWS Equity announces the launch of the IWS Real Estate Growth Fund (the "IWS Growth Fund"), targeting high-quality mid-market real estate across all sectors in Canada.

Anchored by an investment of up to $100 million from its anchor investor, or one-third of the targeted $300 million raise, IWS Equity welcomes investment from qualified investors looking to benefit from strong alignment of interest with the agile fund manager.

IWS Equity is a joint venture led by John Ho of Institutional Mortgage Capital and Paul Aiello of Wadsworth Mortgage Capital focused on underserved mid-market real estate in Canada. IWS Equity was founded in 2019. The IWS Growth Fund builds upon the success of the company's prior equity fund.

"Our long-standing relationships continue to present us with attractive opportunities in real estate," says John Ho, CEO of IWS Equity. "Our equity platform has proven itself, leveraging our principals' long-standing institutional approach to delivering premium risk-adjusted returns for investors."

Targeting 20% returns

The IWS Growth Fund targets returns of 20%. The fund offers access to a conservatively managed portfolio of opportunistic, value-add and development investments in Canada, well-diversified by sector and region.

"Our strategy at its core is relationship-driven," says Paul Aiello, President of IWS Equity. "This enhances the opportunities presented to us and acts as an important risk filter. We do business with top-tier real estate market leaders who, like us, adhere to the highest of industry standards."

More than 50 years of experience

Real estate investment veterans John Ho and Paul Aiello have more than 50 years of combined experience across all sectors of the North American real estate market. They have successfully deployed more than $20 billion in real estate equity and debt capital.

"We have proven expertise in managing risk," says Ho. "We take a disciplined approach that combines careful risk management with superior asset selection. We rely on our years of combined experience to construct well-diversified portfolios."

With their breadth of knowledge and experience, the IWS Equity team understands how to monitor market conditions, navigate uncertainty and the importance of active management in maximizing investment value. This includes continually evaluating holding strategies with sponsors and offering strategic advice rooted in years of experience.

"Our years of combined experience add tremendous value to our portfolio," says Aiello. "Importantly, our insight is valued by the operators and developers we partner with who look to us for innovative advice. Our committed involvement in each investment takes fund performance to the next level, further minimizing downside risk."

IWS Equity is looking forward to earning the trust of new investors.

Visit iwsequity.com to learn more.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933.

About IWS Equity

IWS Equity is an independently owned investment fund manager, serving institutional and private wealth clients across Canada. Established in 2019, the firm currently has over $200 million of equity invested through its existing fund. IWS Equity invests in all segments of the real estate market in Canada.

About Institutional Mortgage Capital

Institutional Mortgage Capital (IMC) is related with IWS Equity. IMC is a Canadian commercial mortgage lender with a highly successful and growing loan origination program. The IMC team has originated and closed over $13.5 billion of new commercial mortgages across all markets and sectors in Canada. Our team has a proven track record of bringing best-in-class lending and servicing practices to the Canadian mortgage market. IMC lends on all types of underlying real estate assets, including stabilized, transitional, construction and pre-development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects IWS Equity's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond IWS Equity's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to complete the offering and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Appendix A of the IWS Growth Fund offering memorandum. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. IWS Equity does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

For further information: Media Contact: Melissa Ho, Managing Director, [email protected]; Investor Contact: Ken McKinnon, Senior Managing Director, [email protected]