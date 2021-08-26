iWave introduces Planned Giving Scores and Analytics

With giving by bequest reaching an all-time high of $41.91 billion in 2020 (Giving USA, 2021), there has never been a better time for nonprofit organizations to examine their donor base and expand their opportunities by investing in planned giving. But many nonprofit organizations — including the largest and most tech-savvy — struggle to find an effective way to identify legacy donors.

"This is a great day for nonprofit professionals who are looking to jumpstart their legacy giving program," said Mary Cote, VP of Product at iWave. "It's a hot topic right now because generous legacy donations have been forecasted to continue to grow. But none of the fundraising intelligence solutions on the market offer an effective way to identify legacy giving prospects who are most likely to give to a particular organization. After countless hours of research and development, we're excited to announce that we found a reliable method of identifying the right legacy giving prospects, and generating actionable insights that can transform a planned giving program for organizations of any size."

Traditional prospect research and wealth screening tools that rely on wealth capacity and age data produce unreliable results and leave prospects unidentified. iWave uncovers planned giving prospects using robust algorithms to assess each prospect based on eight proven indicators, such as affinity and real estate holdings. Each prospect is then assigned a score of 1 to 4 to indicate how likely they are to give a planned gift.

iWave users will also be able to segment and prioritize potential donors at a more granular level. By including internal data, users can take advantage of iWave's smart segmentation and actionable insights to cultivate more planned giving prospects.

"iWave is laser-focused on advancing fundraising technology," said Mary Cote. "After successfully launching Multi-lens Scoring and Foundation and Company Screening, we're certainly proving that innovation continues to be our focus and a major competitive differentiator. We're proud to have the opportunity to help nonprofits by delivering technologies that matter."

