iWave and Tessitura Partnership Strengthens with New Integration Functionality

CHARLOTTETOWN, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - iWave is excited to announce the launch of its newly updated Tessitura integration. With this enhancement, iWave for Tessitura users will be able to leverage more of iWave's sophisticated fundraising intelligence functionality without leaving Tessitura.

First launched in August of 2016, iWave for Tessitura enriches Tessitura CRM with iWave's billions of wealth and philanthropic data points to help arts and culture organizations identify top major gift prospects and determine their capacity and inclination to give to their cause.

The upgraded iWave for Tessitura integration builds on the functionality of the previous version with the addition of household and batch scoring, an updated interface, and more information passed to Tessitura.

Arts and culture organizations leveraging iWave for Tessitura will now be able to:

Score individuals, households or groups of constituents to understand their capacity, propensity, and affinity to give by leveraging iWave's wealth screening technology.

Use iWave Insights to segment prospects and donors and uncover hidden gems and champion philanthropists within their database.

Access Recency-Frequency-Monetary (RFM) scores that analyze a constituent or household's contribution to the organization for a more holistic view of the donor.

Increase the amount of information that is able to be passed into Tessitura, including capacity range, whether the prospect is an insider, and their business affiliation.

Use a more modern interface and have faster access to iWave scores and profiles.

To get started with iWave for Tessitura you can get a free demo or contact iWave at info@iwave.com or 1 (800) 655-7729.

About iWave - iWave is a top-rated fundraising intelligence platform because it enables development departments to fundraise with confidence. Our solutions help you determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask through scoring, screening, and intel on your prospective donor's capacity and inclination to give. Since 1991, over 6000 clients have used iWave to power their development efforts.

About Tessitura - Tessitura is an enterprise CRM system that powers all key business functions for museums, performing arts organizations, and other cultural, educational, and media entities. From fundraising and memberships to ticketing, marketing, education, analytics, and more, Tessitura's unified platform enables a seamless, 360-degree view of all donors, members, and volunteers with a single database. In addition to its flagship software, Tessitura offers a range of complementary services that empower its users to achieve their goals. Those users form a community of industry leaders that enjoys an unprecedented level of knowledge sharing and collaboration. Tessitura also works with a wide range of ecosystem partners that provide products and services to extend the power of what its members can do.

Operating since 2001, Tessitura Network, Inc. is proud to be a member-owned and governed nonprofit. Tessitura serves over 650 organizations in ten countries including museums, theatres, performing arts centers, operas, orchestras, festivals, dance companies, zoos, aquariums, film centers, historical sites, public media, botanic gardens, and more. For more information about Tessitura, visit www.tessituranetwork.com or contact Amelia Northrup-Simpson, Marketing & Communications Manager.

