Ivy Rouge is one of the first new home communities to feature a water bottle-free initiative

Rosehaven and Starlane's Ivy Rouge is a Water Bottle-Free Zone

­TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Ivy Rouge, North Oakville's newest family destination by Rosehaven Homes and Starlane Homes, is one of the first communities in Canada to offer a water bottle-free living experience that is simple and unique. Thanks to the state-of-the-art BWT Woda-Pure water filtration system, Ivy Rouge is setting a new standard for other home builders and communities. This environmentally responsible initiative places a built-in system in every Ivy Rouge home, where ordinary tap water is turned into high-quality, drinkable water that will make it easy to eliminate single use plastic water-bottles and replace them with zero-waste, reusable, refillable alternatives.

According to the government of Canada's official website, "Canadians throw away over 3 million tonnes of plastic waste every year. Only 9% is recycled while the rest ends up in our landfills, waste-to-energy facilities or the environment." Plastic water bottles are one of the most commonly used single-use plastics for families in Canada, but with the BWT Woda-Pure water filtration system in place, it is easy to encourage sustainability-focused changes to be made. The builders' goal for Ivy Rouge in implementing this system is that homeowners will be more likely to use reusable, zero-waste alternatives than plastic water bottles, resulting in less plastic ending up in our landfills, oceans and other places it doesn't belong.

The BWT Woda-Pure is an in-line, under-sink alternative to traditional faucet-mounted water filtration systems. It is the number one water treatment system used in Europe and is produced in top-of-the-line production facilities in Austria and Germany that operate in compliance with regulations laid out by leading, independent certification institutions. With a BWT Woda-Pure water filtration system, you are guaranteed high-quality drinkable water. The system rids tap water of sand and rust particles, unwanted organic compounds, chlorine and other undesirable substances of considerable odour or taste, all while retaining valuable minerals that benefit your health. The result is clean, great-tasting water that will easily replace plastic bottled water. A new home in Ivy Rouge will be great not only for your family, but also for the environment.

Located in the peaceful area of North Oakville, Ivy Rouge is surrounded by lush greenery and just a short drive from scenic green spaces. Fully immersed in a beautiful natural setting, the atmosphere is sure to inspire a newfound appreciation for the outdoors. This appreciation acted as the inspiration behind Rosehaven Homes and Starlane Homes' decision to provide purchasers with a simple alternative to single-use plastic water bottles by making BWT Woda-Pure water filtration system the standard in every Ivy Rouge home.

Rosehaven Homes

Since 1992, Rosehaven Homes has built over 7,000 homes and condos across southern Ontario and the GTA. Their mandate – to build homes that made families feel happy and comfortable, both on the inside and out – has lead them to ensure that all of their homes are built at a higher quality. This standard – the Rosehaven Standard, is what distinguishes them from other home builders. They aim to make the overall home ownership experience different in their communities and homes. With over a dozen architectural awards, awards of distinction and nominations, it is no surprise that many owners of Rosehaven homes become repeat purchasers.

Starlane Homes

Starlane is a family run business with over 50 years in the industry under their belts. They've built and sold over 10,000 new homes throughout the GTA, and over the year have developed a reputation for having unique designs, incredible attention to detail, and outstanding quality. As a company, Starlane takes pride in the praise they have received from their many repeat customers, as well as the number of industry awards and recognition that they have been given over the years. From first-time buyers to empty nesters, Starlane's promise is to always build homes at a higher standard.

