Eight new board members were also appointed

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Medtech Canada is very pleased to announce the appointment of Ivy Parks, President of BD-Canada, as the new Chair of its Board of Directors. Joining Ms. Parks in leading the association's strategic mandate is a distinguished group of newly elected board members, including Brigid Buckingham (GE Healthcare), André Côté (Dexcom Canada), Luz Herrera (Abbott), Ken Hughes (Microbix Biosystems Inc), Patrick Hupé (Edwards Lifesciences Inc.), Greg LeBlanc (Cook Medical Inc.), Mark Newson (Alcon Canada), and Connie Wong (Intuitive). Darran Fischer of Philips Canada becomes Chair-Elect of the association.

Ivy Parks, Medtech Canada Board Chair and President - BD Canada. (CNW Group/Medtech Canada)

Ivy Parks is the President of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) Canada. She leads the Canadian organization of approximately 400 associates working towards advancing the world of health. In her leadership role, she partners with stakeholders to improve healthcare delivery while continuing to transform the organization to better serve the needs of the evolving healthcare marketplace and ultimately impact positive patient outcomes. She holds an Honours Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Western University.

"I am deeply honoured to take on the role of Board Chair at such a pivotal moment, one that needs to be defined by both innovation and access for Canadians," said Ms. Parks. "I am committed to ensuring Medtech Canada remains a strong and unified voice. I'm proud to support a sector that is advancing care, strengthening our health system, and improving lives every day."

"We are thrilled to welcome Ivy Parks as our new Board Chair," said Nicole DeKort, Medtech Canada's President and CEO. "Ivy's leadership and deep industry expertise will be invaluable as we continue to advocate for a stable trade environment and ensuring that medical technologies continue to help solve the most pressing challenges facing Canadian healthcare today."

"On behalf of the entire association, I also want to extend our deepest gratitude to James Brodie for his exceptional leadership and steady guidance as Board Chair since 2024," said Ms. DeKort. "James played a pivotal role in steering our sector through a period of significant policy shifts and his strong guidance helped to shape the strategic initiatives that will continue to benefit the Canadian healthcare landscape and the patients we serve for years to come."

"I also want to thank our outgoing board members--Diana Gazdar of Medline Canada, Ken Spears of Boston Scientific, and Dehlia Blanchard of GE Healthcare--for their years of dedicated service," added Ms.DeKort. "Their collective expertise and unwavering commitment have been fundamental to our progress."

In addition to these new appointments, Medtech Canada is pleased to recognize the following directors who are continuing their terms on the board: Robert Clifton (Medtronic Canada), Michele D'Elia (Roche Diagnostics), Darran Fischer (Philips Canada), Sherry Flanagan (Canadian Hospital Specialties LTD.), Bryan Howcroft (Southmedic Inc.), Sarah Jacklin (Stryker), Drew McCallum (Solventum), Marcey Quenneville (Coloplast), Gilles Thériault (Cardinal Health), Nicolas Vachon (Christie Innomed), Arima Ventin (AbbVie), and Secretary-Treasurer Sevket On (Siemens Healthineers).

About Medtech Canada

Medtech Canada is the national association representing the medical technology industry in Canada. The association advocates for achieving patient access to leading edge, innovative technology solutions that provide valuable outcomes. Medtech Canada members are committed to providing safe and innovative medical technologies that enhance the quality of patient care, improve patient access to health care, and help enable the sustainability of our health care system. The medical technology industry in Canada employs over 88,000 Canadians. www.medtechcanada.org

SOURCE Medtech Canada

Gerry Frenette, Vice President, Public and Member Relations, Medtech Canada - [email protected]