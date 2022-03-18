Ivy, ONroute and Canadian Tire make it easy to charge your next road trip

Each of Ivy's Charge & Go level 3 fast-chargers at ONroute locations will support the charging of all EV models, including charging ports for Tesla drivers.

Quick Facts

Ivy Charging Network is installing 69 level 3 fast-chargers across all ONroute locations, with the possibility of further expansion. Each location will have between two and four chargers to serve EV drivers.

Ivy's ONroute Charge & Go locations will offer charging speeds of up-to 150 kWs, delivering up to a 100 km charge in 10 minutes.

This partnership is part of CTC's ongoing expansion of EV charging infrastructure across Canada .

. Ivy Charging Network is a joint venture between Hydro One and Ontario Power Generation.

Natural Resources Canada, through its Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative , invested $8-million to help build the broader Ivy Charging Network, providing access to 160 level 3 fast-chargers across Ontario including these ONroute locations.

Partner quotes

"Our partnership with ONroute, Canadian Tire and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation will end range anxiety for EV drivers travelling on the province's major highways. These new fast-charging locations will give drivers the confidence they need on their road trips, to get them where they need to go this summer," said Michael Kitchen, General Manager, Ivy Charging Network.

"ONroute is proud to now offer EV charging stations to our customers, in partnership with Ivy and Canadian Tire. We are focused on supporting the growth of electric cars and offering this convenience for our customers as we strive to be the recharge destination for all travelers across Ontario," said Melanie Teed-Murch, Chief Executive Officer of ONroute.

"Together with our partners, CTC is proud to announce the opening of EV fast-charging stations at four additional ONroute locations along the 400-series highways. Our network of EV charging stations is just one of the ways CTC is supporting EV drivers of today and tomorrow to make life in Canada better," said Micheline Davies, SVP, Automotive, Canadian Tire Corporation. "We will have approximately 140 sites across the country by the end of the year, making CTC one of the largest retail networks of EV fast charging stations in Canada."

"We're giving Canadians cleaner transportation options to get to where they need to go by making zero-emission charging and alternative-fuels refueling infrastructure more accessible. Investments like the ones announced today in Ontario will put Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals," said the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources.

"Ontario is putting shovels in the ground to build critical infrastructure that will boost EV ownership, support Ontario's growing EV manufacturing industry and reduce emissions," said Todd Smith, Minister of Energy. "With EV fast chargers now available at ten ONroute stations along our province's business highways it's even more convenient than ever for workers and families to grab a coffee or a meal while charging their car."

About Ivy Charging Network:

Ivy Charging Network is building one of Ontario's largest and most connected electric vehicle charging networks through its Charge & Go level 3 and Park & Charge level 2 networks. The company opened its first Charge & Go location in 2019 and once complete, will connect Ontario from north to south and east to west. Each Charge & Go and Park & Charge location have multiple chargers all designed to make charging easy, reliable and seamless. Ivy Charging Network is a joint venture between Hydro One and Ontario Power Generation with additional funding provided by Natural Resources Canada.

Our website is ivycharge.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @ivycharge and LinkedIn at Ivy Charging Network.

About ONroute:

ONroute is the proud operator of 23 convenient plazas located along Highways 400 and 401 in Ontario. Our locations are designed to provide travellers with fresh and exciting food and beverage options, gas, and other amenities that improve your travel experience. Each of our locations offers world-class franchise food brands, 24-hour washroom facilities, and convenient 24-hour food market, free Wifi and great customer service.

About Canadian Tire Corporation:

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or "CTC", is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands. The more than 1,700 retail and gasoline outlets are supported and strengthened by CTC's Financial Services division and the tens of thousands of people employed across Canada and around the world by CTC and its local dealers, franchisees and petroleum retailers. In addition, CTC owns and operates Helly Hansen, a leading technical outdoor brand based in Oslo, Norway. For more information, visit Corp.CanadianTire.ca.

