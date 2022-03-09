Ivy Charging Network opens 32 level 2 charging stations in partnership with local municipalities

AURORA, ON, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Ivy Charging Network announced that it has opened 32 level 2 charging stations in partnership with the Towns of Aurora, Halton Hills, Port Hope, Carleton Place, the City of Orillia, Municipality of Newmarket and the County of Haliburton along with the Township of Algonquin Highlands, the Municipality of Dysart et al, the Municipality of Highlands East and the Township of Minden Hills.

The company's new level 2 charging network, Park & Charge, provides municipalities and businesses the opportunity to bring charging to their communities for EV drivers who are not in a rush, backed by Ivy's reliable EV network and customer service.

As Ivy continues to grow and offer consumers new charging solutions, it has rebranded its level 3 network as Ivy Charge & Go for drivers who want to quickly get back on the road. Once built, Ivy's Charge & Go network will be one of Ontario's largest and most connected with approximately 60 locations and over 150 level 3 chargers.

Ivy Charging Network is a joint venture between two of North America's largest clean energy leaders, Hydro One Limited (Hydro One) and Ontario Power Generation (OPG). Natural Resources Canada, through its Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, provided repayable contributions to Hydro One and OPG to help build Ivy.

Quotes:

"We thank our municipal partners for choosing Ivy to help them bring electric vehicle charging infrastructure to their communities. By expanding our network to offer level 2 chargers, we will ensure that EV drivers today and, in the future, have a trusted network to get them where they need to go," said Michael Kitchen, General Manager, Ivy Charging Network.

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in Ontario, will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals," said the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources.

"The Town of Aurora is excited to partner with Ivy Charging Network to bring more EV charging infrastructure to our community. These new charging stations will help accelerate the adoption of zero-emissions vehicles and alleviate 'range anxiety' for residents and visitors," said Tom Mrakas, Mayor, Town of Aurora. "Our partnership with Ivy Charging Network is important in helping us achieve our commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80 per cent by 2050 in Aurora while creating a greener future for all."

"This Council views these new chargers as an economic benefit to the community as we now have more public infrastructure to entice tourists to our community to visit and support our local businesses," says Doug Black, Mayor of the Town of Carleton Place. "This also provides an opportunity for the Town to consider more sustainable options for our municipal fleet in the future."

"With around 49 per cent of local greenhouse gas emissions coming from transportation, expanding our local EV network is one way we can help achieve our goal of becoming a carbon-neutral community. We know we need the infrastructure in place to change behaviours and encourage the purchase of electric-powered vehicles, so I am very pleased that we now have an additional 11 chargers available to the public," said Mayor Rick Bonnette, Town of Halton Hills.

"In partnership with Ivy Charging Network, the City of Orillia is pleased to offer two publicly accessible electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the core of our beautiful City. We are excited to provide this service to Orillia residents and we look forward to welcoming EV drivers to our community," said Steve Clarke, Orillia Mayor.

"We are excited to partner with the Ivy Charging Network to increase the number of charging stations in Haliburton County. We hope to support residents and visitors in increasing the number of hybrid and electric vehicles in our community. This is an important step toward reaching our climate change goals and transitioning to a low carbon future," said Warden Liz Danielsen, County of Haliburton.

"Algonquin Highlands is happy to be part of this project. We serve a diverse public, particularly in relation to our seasonal and visiting folks, and there are an increasing number of hybrid and electric vehicles on the roads now. We look forward to considering the gradual expansion of charging opportunities to other locations in the township as part of our overall commitment to reducing our carbon footprint," said Mayor Carol Moffatt, Township of Algonquin Highlands.

"We are excited to partner with the Ivy Charging Network to be able to house a charging station in Highlands East. It is our hope to assist residents and visitors by providing charging stations for hybrid and electric vehicles. This initiative will assist Highlands East in reaching our climate change goals," said Mayor Dave Burton, Municipality of Highlands East.

More information can be found at ivycharge.com.

