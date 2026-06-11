ivari is bringing even more value to life insurance by pairing long-term protection with Maple

ivari helps Canadians get more from their coverage today

TORONTO, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - ivari and Maple recently announced a significant expansion of their existing partnership, bringing even more value to ivari life insurance coverage. All new eligible ivari policyholders gain access to on-demand care through Maple and the new Maple Assistance Program, a suite of mental health support and practical wellness resources. Existing ivari policyholders who already have Maple will automatically transition to the enhanced program at no additional cost. This enhanced integrated care program pairs the long-term financial protection of life insurance with everyday care and well-being support policyholders can use right now.

Beginning June 1, 2026, all new ivari policies for primary insurers ages 18 and older include access to on-demand healthcare through Maple and its network of Canadian‑licensed doctors and nurse practitioners, and mental health counsellors, available via secure text, audio or video. Through ivari and Maple's new Member Assistance Program, policyholders will also be connected to physical, mental, legal, financial, and community well-being resources, not just virtual care, while their policy is active.

Through Maple's easy-to-navigate platform, these supports are brought together in one seamless care experience.

"ivari is always looking for ways to provide Canadians with even more value from their life insurance, not just in the future, but also in their day-to-day lives," said Andre Mousseau, president and chief executive officer, ivari. "Enhancing our relationship with Maple will give policyholders 24/7 access to a range of health and well-being resources through one integrated care offering, helping them get support today while continuing to plan with confidence for tomorrow."

Examples of enhanced integrated care services include:

On-demand access to Canadian-licensed doctors and nurse practitioners

Mental health support including confidential counselling

Cognitive behavioural therapy and wellness coaching

Legal, financial, and work-life resources like connections to networking or socializing events, cultural centres, financial aid programs, scholarships and bursaries, access to school and life resource kits, and more

The new Member Assistance Program will also connect policyholders with over 5,000 providers in Canada with virtual and in-person care options in more than 40 languages to meet people wherever they are.

"Canadians increasingly expect support that helps them navigate both everyday health needs and life's bigger challenges," said Amii Stephenson, chief commercial officer, Maple. "By expanding our partnership with ivari, we're bringing together on-demand healthcare, mental health services, and practical life resources in one integrated experience, alongside the peace of mind that life insurance protection brings. It's a powerful example of how protection and care can work together to deliver meaningful value throughout a person's life, not only when they need to make a claim."

Together, ivari and Maple are proud to offer a solution that meets the needs of Canadians today while continuing to protect what matters for the future.

For more information about ivari and Maple, please visit ivari.ca/maple

About ivari

With a national network of thousands of independent, professional advisors, ivari provides a full range of insurance products to help Canadians make the right choice for their protection needs. The people, products and service that make up ivari have stood the test of time and have been in the Canadian marketplace since 1928. We are committed to always being approachable and transparent in everything we do, and we will stand by our word.

ivari is a member of Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. a leading financial services provider with 185 years of history in the Caribbean, over 90 years of history in Canada, and over 70 years of history in the United States. Visit us at ivari.ca.

About Maple

Maple is Canada's leading on-demand virtual care platform, built to connect patients with Canadian-licensed doctors and nurse practitioners anytime, anywhere. Since 2015, we've been guided by our purpose to meet the world's healthcare needs. Today, we're proud to give over eight million people access to same-day, proactive and ongoing care via secure text, audio or video. We provide care directly to patients through our membership and one-off specialty visits, and through our over seven thousand business and government partners to deliver scalable, secure, and integrated programs. Maple is proudly headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

SOURCE ivari

Media contact: Suzzette Chapman, SVP, Marketing and Human Resources, Sagicor North America, [email protected]