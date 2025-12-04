ivari sets new industry standard: First Canadian life insurer to migrate to DXC's Assure Cloud

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - ivari is proud to announce the industry-first migration of all administrative data to DXC's Assure Cloud. Embracing DXCs Assure Cloud will allow quicker and more efficient product and service launches, meaning easier scalability to meet advisor and client needs. The new platform will also enable integration with advanced tools like AI and analytics for driving smarter business decisions and an improved customer experience, while offering stronger cybersecurity.

Andre Mousseau, President and CEO of ivari and Sagicor Financial Company said, "This is an important milestone for ivari. We are proud to lead the Canadian market in digital transformation. ivari's achievements not only benefit our advisors and clients with the most advanced, secure and responsive solutions available, but also serve as a benchmark for digital transformation across the entire Sagicor Group of Companies."

During the transformative initiative, approximately 750,000 life insurance policies were moved, while 4,500 new applications were processed each month--all completed seamlessly and without business disruption.

Benefits for life insurance advisors and clients

The migration is part of ivari's ongoing journey to simplify technology, enhance data access, and prepare for future growth. "This was a bold initiative to tackle legacy technology risk and operational complexity. The migration to DXC's Assure Cloud went live on schedule and represents a major milestone in ivari's digital transformation," stated Scott Gorman, EVP & COO, Sagicor North America.

For ivari, this is just one of many steps in their digital transformation journey. A recently launched Policy Change Application means that life insurance advisors can manage all their ivari business activities--illustrations, applications, conversions, and now policy changes--on ONE seamless digital platform, ivari 360.

By embracing this digital strategy and leveraging cloud-based innovation, clients will now experience quicker responses, seamless access to support, and greater confidence in the safety of their personal information--all of which simplify and enhance their interactions with ivari.

But the work doesn't end here. ivari and DXC will continue to partner to enhance the advisor and client experience with its revamped technology landscape, enhanced access to data, and expanded product shelf.

With a national network of thousands of independent, professional advisors, ivari provides a full range of insurance products to help Canadians make the right choice for their protection needs. The people, products and service that make up ivari have stood the test of time and have been in the Canadian marketplace since 1928.

ivari is a member of Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. a leading financial services provider with 180 years of history in the Caribbean, over 90 years of history in Canada, and over 70 years of history in the United States.

With more than 40 years of insurance innovation, DXC is a trusted partner to many of the world's leading insurers, including 21 of the top 25 carriers. Its insurance software and business process services, including the Assure platform, help insurers modernize core systems, move to the cloud and deliver digital-first experiences for customers and distribution partners.

