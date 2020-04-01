Ivanhoé Cambridge Makes Rent Concessions During COVID-19 - Subway® is Grateful

Ivanhoe Cambridge has offered Subway® franchisees much needed rent concessions during COVID-19 Pandemic

VANCOUVER, April 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Ivanhoé Cambridge has offered their tenants much needed rent concessions to assist as they maneuver through significant sales and operational challenges due to COVID-19.

All those associated with Subway® Developments 2000 Inc want to thank the forward-thinking team at Ivanhoé Cambridge for their leadership. Many of the independently owned Subway® franchise owners will be positively affected by the wise decisions of this organization, landlord to many Subway® locations.

In a letter to tenants, Roman Drohomirecki, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Ivanhoé Cambridge has stated that they, along with its partners, will do all they can to bolster the Canadian economy during this unprecedented time of COVID-19.

"On behalf of over 120 Sandwich Artists who work in 10 Subway® sandwich shops located on Ivanhoé Cambridge properties across BC & AB, we would like to thank Ivanhoé Cambridge for partnering with us in this time of need," says Simon Lileikis, President of Subway® Development 2000, the master franchisor for British Columbia and Alberta.

Lileikis goes on to say, "Its partnerships like these, organizations stepping up and doing the right thing that will help us all come out of this crisis stronger, smarter & leaner."

About Subway® restaurants - Subway® offers a fresh alternative to traditional fast food. The world's largest restaurant chain serves nutritious and delicious subs, soups, and salads at more than 44,000 restaurants in 113 countries. There are 400 Subway® locations in the province of Alberta and 438 in BC. Subway® is a family-owned business today working with more than 21,000 dedicated franchisees in communities around the world. Subway® is a registered trademark of Subway® IP Inc

About Subway® Developments 2000 Inc: Subway® Developments 2000 Inc is a privately held company with offices in BC and Alberta. This organization awards and monitors franchise locations in the two provinces, and employs a staff of approximately 35.

About Ivanhoé Cambridge: Ivanhoé Cambridge develops and invests in high-quality real estate properties, projects and companies that are shaping the urban fabric in dynamic cities around the world. It does so responsibly, with a view to generate long-term performance. Ivanhoé Cambridge invests internationally alongside strategic partners and major real estate funds that are leaders in their markets.

SOURCE Subway Developments 2000 Inc.

For further information: images or interviews contact: Simon Lileikis | President, Subway® Developments 2000 Inc., C: 403.830.2752 | D 403.313.4649