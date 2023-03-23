MONTREAL, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Ivanhoé Cambridge is proud to announce that the ninth floor of the Montreal Eaton Centre will reopen to the public by the end of 2023. This exceptional space, beloved by Montrealers, was classified as a heritage landmark in August 2000 under the Cultural Heritage Act and will be redeveloped to showcase its unique heritage features. The work in progress, which is authorized by the MCC, will bring to life a project that will include a restaurant and a venue for various shows, exhibitions and private events.

A historical monument turned toward the future

Annik Desmarteau, Vice President, Offices, Quebec, Ivanhoé Cambridge and Georges Drolet, Architect, Principal and Director, EVOQ Architecture (CNW Group/Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc.)

This remarkable site, which can accommodate more than 500 people, will be meticulously renovated in the spirit of the original design, with due respect for its heritage value. The project will be carried out in collaboration with EVOQ Architecture, an architectural firm specialized in heritage conservation.

Restoring access to citizens

Sharing the same keen interest in the preservation of this historic place, Ivanhoé Cambridge and Heritage Montreal have been collaborating for many years on how best to enhance it. This collaboration will continue in order to identify activities that will ultimately enable as many people as possible to access this exceptional site. Heritage Montreal has a mission to promote and to protect the architectural, historic, natural and cultural heritage of Greater Montreal and, thus, played a key role in the process that led to the ninth floor's classification as a heritage landmark in 2000.

"We're especially proud to restore access to the Eaton Centre's ninth floor. This project dovetails perfectly with our commitment to investing in our properties; we aim to preserve and showcase Montreal's heritage, while continuing to enhance the experiential offerings in downtown Montreal.

After our recent successes, such as the unique program of activities at the Esplanade PVM and the installation of The Ring, we're proud of this new project, which allows us to continue offering one-of-a-kind and stimulating experiences to Montrealers!" – Annik Desmarteau, Vice President, Offices, Quebec, Ivanhoé Cambridge

"An all-important witness to Montreal's commercial history will come back to life. The ninth floor also offers remarkable architecture of local and international significance, which will become accessible once again. This repository of memories, which has remained dear to the heart of everyone who knew it, will reach out to a new audience. In a spirit of modesty and with tremendous pride, my colleagues and I have helped give the Ninth Floor a new future." – Georges Drolet, Architect, Principal and Director, EVOQ Architecture

About the Eaton Centre's Ninth Floor Restaurant

The art deco L'Île-de-France restaurant on the ninth floor of the Eaton Centre was open to the public from 1931 to 1999. It was designed by French architect Jacques Carlu at the request of Lady Eaton, the widow of Sir John Craig Eaton, and their son Timothy Eaton. Carlu, who also designed the Trocadéro and the Palais de Chaillot in Paris, took inspiration from the Île-de-France, a transatlantic liner of that era.

The ninth floor and some of its furniture received heritage classification in August 2000 from the Ministère de la Culture et des Communications of the Government of Quebec.

Photos are available here.

About Ivanhoé Cambridge

Ivanhoé Cambridge develops and invests in high-quality real estate properties, projects and companies that are shaping the urban fabric in dynamic cities around the world. It does so responsibly, with a view to generate long-term performance. Ivanhoé Cambridge is committed to creating living spaces that foster the well-being of people and communities, while reducing its environmental footprint.

Ivanhoé Cambridge invests internationally alongside strategic partners and major real estate funds that are leaders in their markets. Through subsidiaries and partnerships, the Company holds interests in 1,500 buildings, primarily in the industrial and logistics, office, residential and retail sectors. Ivanhoé Cambridge held C$77 billion in real estate assets as of December 31, 2022, and is a real estate subsidiary of CDPQ (cdpq.com), a global investment group. For more information: ivanhoecambridge.com.

SOURCE Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc.

For further information: Ivanhoé Cambridge, Media line: +1 866-456-3342, [email protected]