MONTREAL, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ - With extensive renovation work now complete, Le 9e, the landmark ninth-floor restaurant atop the Montreal Eaton Centre, will officially reopen to the public on May 17. The iconic Art Deco space, classified as a heritage property under Quebec's Cultural Heritage Act in August 2000, has been painstakingly restored in a way that honours the spirit of the restaurant's original layout while respecting its heritage value. The property is owned by Ivanhoé Cambridge and will be operated by a group of Montreal entrepreneurs that includes Jeff Baikowitz, Marco Gucciardi, Andy Nulman, Madeleine Kojakian and the 7 Doigts creative collective.

© Jomi - Joe Alvoeiro Photographe (CNW Group/Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc.)

A sumptuous space is reborn

Le 9e (Le Neuvième, for the "ninth floor") will comprise the 120-seat Île de France restaurant, offering an intimate dining experience; the Gold and Silver rooms, two additional multipurpose spaces, each with capacity of up to 20; and La Grande Salle, a versatile venue equipped to host a wide range of events including live shows, exhibitions and private functions. This exceptional site will be complemented by a lavishly appointed cocktail bar and café on the ground floor of the building. The maximum capacity of Le 9e will be 500 guests.

The Île de France will feature a fine dining experience inspired by the original establishment's menu, to be overseen by Executive Chef Liam Hopkins (Hopkins, McKiernan, Park) and Culinary Director Derek Dammann (Maison Publique, McKiernan, Fifteen). Andrew Whibley (Cloakroom Bar, Dominion Bar) will head up the cocktail bar, with Dominique Jacques (MELK) joining the team as manager of the café. Table reservations for the Île de France will be available as of May 1.

"The team at Le 9e is thrilled to announce that, very soon, we will be welcoming Montrealers and visitors to this space that we hope will not only become a prime gastronomical destination, but also one of our city's most popular cultural venues," said Jeff Baikowitz of Le 9e. "We feel privileged to be part of the rebirth of this legendary spot and can't wait for the public to enjoy it once again."

Accent on preserving architectural heritage and public access

To ensure respect for the architectural heritage of the space and its preservation, Ivanhoé Cambridge partnered with EVOQ Architecture, a firm with established expertise in projects with a heritage conservation component, to carry out the renovation work, which was authorized by the Ministry of Culture and Communications (MCC).

In Ivanhoé Cambridge's view, preserving and highlighting the site's unique heritage assets was of paramount importance in ensuring the successful reopening of the ninth-floor site. The other key challenge of the project was to make the space once again accessible to the public after it had sat vacant for a quarter-century.

"We are delighted to be announcing the official date for the reopening of this jewel in Montreal's architectural and heritage crown," said Annik Desmarteau, Vice President, Offices, Quebec, who oversaw the project for Ivanhoé Cambridge. "We are proud to have drawn on our real estate expertise and that of our partners to enhance the experience of Le 9e for Montrealers and visitors alike. This project is the logical continuation of our recent investments in Place Ville Marie, the Montreal Eaton Centre and Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel, and is sure to bring yet more vitality to our downtown core."

A photo gallery is available here.

About Ivanhoé Cambridge

Ivanhoé Cambridge develops and invests in high-quality real estate properties, projects and companies that are shaping the urban fabric in dynamic cities around the world. It does so responsibly, with a view to generating long-term performance. Ivanhoé Cambridge is committed to creating living spaces that foster the well-being of people and communities, while reducing its environmental footprint.

Ivanhoé Cambridge invests internationally alongside strategic partners and major real estate funds that are leaders in their markets. Through subsidiaries and partnerships, the Company holds interests in more than 1,500 buildings, primarily in the industrial and logistics, office, residential and retail sectors. Ivanhoé Cambridge held C$77 billion in real estate assets as of December 31, 2023, and is part of CDPQ (cdpq.com), a global investment group.

SOURCE Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc.

For further information: Ivanhoé Cambridge: Media line: +1 866-456-3342, [email protected]