Ivan Franko Homes provides COVID-19 staff vaccination statistic to correct outdated information reported by CBC

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - An incorrect statistic reported by CBC's Mike Crawley implied currently that Ivan Franko Homes' staff were 26 percent not fully vaccinated when currently 91% of on-site staff at Ivan Franko Homes are vaccinated and that will go to 100 per cent by November 15, 2021 in full compliance with Ontario Government regulations.



Furthermore, Mr. Crawley stated in his article that the Ivan Franko Homes did not respond "to the request on Monday," is incorrect as Mr. Crawley e-mailed Ivan Franko Homes' general mailbox requesting statistics and a same-day interview at 11:29 a.m. on Monday, November 1, without following up to the busy long-term care facility. When current statistics were provided, the story was not updated online and is still up misleading the public.

The Ivan Franko Homes is seeking a public apology and article correction from Mr. Crawley who reported on November 2 that "the latest available provincial data show that 26 percent of staff were not fully vaccinated" and also for making statements which may harm the reputation of a long-term care facility that has been fully compliant with all government regulations and in many cases, went over-and-above requirements to keep residents and staff safe.

Ivan Franko Homes has an impeccable record of full compliance with government regulation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In April 2020, the CBC's John Lancaster reported: "At Ivan Franko Homes, the management team implemented a comprehensive pandemic plan before the Ontario government declared a provincewide state of emergency."

"We are deeply disappointed that the CBC published incorrect information that is hurtful to our staff, who, as healthcare professionals have been pandemic front-line workers, putting their own lives on the line, and continue to comply with all regulations and take every precaution to assure the safety and wellbeing of seniors in their care, their families and our facility staff," said George Horhota, Board President, Ivan Franko Homes. "We trust that the CBC will apologize for this inaccuracy and acknowledge the outstanding record of the Ivan Franko Home staff and administration in compliance with COVID-19 regulations and service to seniors, one of the most vulnerable groups through the pandemic."

Ivan Franko Homes has been providing care for elderly Canadians of Ukrainian descent since 1957. The 85-bed long-term care home in Etobicoke is governed by Ontario's Ministry of Long-Term Care and is registered as a nonprofit seniors' care organization. Ivan Franko Homes believes in the dignity and worth of the resident and in the right of all residents to live their lives to their fullest extent.

