Iuvo Imports the Single Largest Cannabinoid Extract Shipment to Europe

POTSDAM, Germany, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Iuvo Therapeutics Ltd. ("Iuvo") is pleased to announce the importation of 20,000 units of full-spectrum extracts derived from non-irradiated GMP certified cannabis flower from partner Cann Group Limited ("Cann Group"). This import is a key milestone for Iuvo to become one of Europe's largest suppliers of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals.

Iuvo will be offering two full-spectrum extracts, a high THC and a balanced THC:CBD, both manufactured from premium non-irradiated GMP certified cannabis flower.

Germany continues to be Europe's largest medicinal cannabis market, the demand for cannabinoid extracts has been growing steadily over the last few years increasing from approximately 80,000 prescriptions in 2019 to approximately 200,000 in 2020.

Iuvo Therapeutics Ltd. CEO Jonathan Lubosch-Haenisch said "In the interest of patients, we have taken no shortcuts to quality. Our extracts do not include any synthetized cannabinoids or terpenes; but are strictly derived from premium GMP certified cannabis flower. We look forward to sharing such an exceptional product with qualified partners, pharmacies and patients."

Cann Group, CEO Peter Crock said "To fill an order of this size – believed to be the largest single shipment from Australia to date - is an exciting milestone for Cann and highlights our position as a leader in Australia's medical cannabis industry. It also demonstrates Iuvo's commitment to provide its growing customer base with GMP-standard medicinal cannabis, a prerequisite for the German market."

Cann Group is committed to providing Iuvo products, with an exclusive agreement until the end of 2021, and a further two years as a preferred supplier.

About Iuvo Therapeutics Inc.

Iuvo Therapeutics Inc., established in 2017, is an independent importer and wholesaler of medical cannabis products. Certified to the highest standards by the Healthcare Agency of NRW Germany, Iuvo holds an EU-GMP import authorization, a GDP pharmaceutical wholesale license and ancillary licenses for respective alternative medicines.

Advisory regarding forward-looking statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential values, the future plans and objectives of Iuvo Therapeutics Ltd. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, achievable, or recognizable in the near term. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Iuvo Therapeutics Ltd. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

SOURCE Iuvo Therapeutics Ltd.

For further information: For all media enquiries please contact: Tibor Rietzsch Junge, PR, Iuvo Therapeutics Ltd., M +49(0)17674738014, [email protected]