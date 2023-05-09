QUÉBEC, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - A leader in technological transformation in Canada, and established in Quebec for more than 30 years, ITI is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious title of Canada's Best Managed Companies 2023 for the first time, in recognition for the company's overall performance, sustained growth and solid business model.

30 years of intelligent evolution at ITI

All of the Best Managed Companies share a desire to put their talent and culture at the centre of their operations, while speeding up their technological transformation. That is also the case for ITI and its 462 employees. Transformation is not only at the heart of our technological offering; it is also a management model focused on agility and progress.

ITI has successfully piloted many projects that led to a 105% growth over the past 5 years including repositioning the business—moving from IT resellers to consultants and technological transformation experts—, deploying new technological offerings, developing new markets in Canada, investing heavily in operations, systems and processes, adding new expertise to the firm (notably through acquisitions) and revamping its corporate structure. The company also reworked its culture, leading to increased employee satisfaction, with results now ranking in the top quarter for the entire IT industry in Canada.

"Over the past five years, we have reviewed our business and brand strategy and repositioned ourselves from resellers to consultants and IT experts. Today, we pride ourselves on having a diverse offering that meets our clients' technology transformation needs, and having put in place a solid strategy, organizational structure and systems and processes. Through it all, we have stayed true to what makes us, us: our talented team and our engaging culture.

Our culture—which we call our collective intelligence—is there to maintain and strengthen who we are as a team and what differentiates us, both in our market and as an employer. For Canada's Best Managed program to recognize our business strategy and agility shows us how far we've come and it inspires us to push ourselves even further."

- Jonathan Legault, president at ITI

About ITI

ITI is a leading Canadian IT solutions provider offering tailored solutions to support customers in their technological transformation and drive an increase in business competitiveness. The company relies on the contribution of over 460 employees to serve more than 1,500 customers from medium and large companies, both in the public and private sectors. It holds the highest levels of certification with the most important players in the industry and is distinguished by a resolutely human approach to today's technological challenges. Largest IT solution provider in Quebec and 9th in Canada according to the CDN 2023 ranking, ITI's vision is to become Canada's most respected IT leader in technological transformation. For more information, please visit: iti.ca .

About Canada's Best Managed Companies Program

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Salesforce, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca .

