Iterum Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Delivering Superior, Seamless and Effortless Customer Experience

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan Frost & Sullivan continues to track the highly competitive global contact center outsourcing market against the backdrop of an ever-changing, digital transformation landscape. Customer care outsourcers are adapting to this shifting digital setting in order to address an array of new challenges, improve the customer experience (CX), and drive customer loyalty. Based on its recent analysis of the Latin America (LATAM) contact center market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Iterum with the 2023 LATAM Nearshore Competitive Strategy Leadership Award.

Headquartered in Panama City, Panama, Iterum Connections (Iterum) has locations in Panama, Jamaica, and Colombia. It utilizes cloud-handling and contact center management solutions to provide customers with agile and scalable cloud-native services. Iterum maintains client relationships across various industry verticals, including telecommunications, banking, retail, e-commerce, travel/hospitality, and healthcare. The company's clear strategic vision and execution form the pillars of its partner-of-choice status and sustainable growth outlook for the future.

Leadership focus, customer impact, and ongoing entrepreneurial innovation highlight Iterum's efforts to achieve top-line growth and superior CX. Principal Analyst, Michael DeSalles, Frost & Sullivan, noted, "With a continuous visionary understanding of the future, Iterum taps into available growth opportunities by leveraging its founder's experience and knowledge in the nearshore market, enabling it to deliver its goal of delivering agile, innovative, and scalable solutions for its clients."

Iterum is an integrator and consultant for its clients, providing them with custom options to meet their requirements while advising on optimal applications and third-party systems to manage cost while maximizing efficiency. As Iterum continues to grow, flexibility and simplicity form the basis of its core values and remains consistent with its consultative approach to tailoring solutions for clients.

"Iterum allows enterprises to eliminate costly and inefficient manual processes to enhance CX. The company establishes strong relationships with customers and enables them to empower their workforce, while simultaneously adding value to the organization," added DeSalles. With its strong overall performance, Iterum earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Latin American Nearshore Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the CX outsourcing services industry.

