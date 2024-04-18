ITC Infotech to acquire specialised Cloud services company Blazeclan Technologies Private Limited, to augment its Multi-Cloud capabilities and accelerate Customers' Digital Transformation Journey

The acquisition will enable ITC Infotech to build a strategic cloud asset with a focus on the Hyperscaler Partner eco-system to ramp up future growth

PARAMUS, N.J. and LONDON and BANGALORE, India, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- ITC Infotech, a leading global technology services and solutions provider, announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire 100% shareholding of Blazeclan Technologies Private Limited (Blazeclan) – a born-in-the-cloud consulting company providing Cloud services on AWS, Azure and GCP. The acquisition reiterates ITC Infotech's commitment to help clients steer their digital transformation journey and deliver business outcomes built on the foundation of strong Cloud capabilities.

Headquartered in Pune, India, Blazeclan is an AWS Premier Partner, Snowflake Elite Partner and a leader in providing Cloud transformation solutions to customers globally with strong expertise in Cloud Migration, Digital Services, Digital Cloud Consulting and Data Analytics & Insights. Leveraging its powerful platforms, frameworks and accelerators, Blazeclan helps drive on-demand and sustainable cloud adoption for its clients. Blazeclan's broad suite of services and disruptive building blocks help speed up digital transformation by modernizing the infrastructure with native cloud services and migration accelerators. Blazeclan has been recognized as a Niche Player in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services.

This acquisition will augment ITC Infotech's capabilities to service its customers in a multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environment with a focus on the Partner eco-system to accelerate future growth. ITC Infotech proposes to leverage the platforms and accelerators built by Blazeclan and the strong certified architect pool to strengthen its cloud offerings. This move is aligned with the Company's strategy of pursuing value accretive investments focused on sharpening capability-led solutions while strengthening partnerships which form critical pillars of growth for ITC Infotech. With this agreement, ITC Infotech intends to further deepen its global presence through Cloud Competency Centres in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and India.

Sudip Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ITC Infotech, said, "In an evolving ecosystem, enterprises today need to leverage their Cloud investments to stay ahead of the curve and deliver higher value to their customers. With the proposed acquisition of Blazeclan, we believe that we will be strongly positioned to step up our clients' digital transformation journey. This acquisition will not only strengthen our capabilities significantly but will enable us to make scalable progress in the cloud space, while providing access to key opportunities to unlock larger business value for our customers."

Varoon Rajani, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Blazeclan said, "I am thrilled to announce the next chapter for Blazeclan as we join the ITC Infotech family. Our shared commitment to people-centric values, customer obsession, and global excellence align seamlessly. With ITC Infotech's rich technical expertise, we are poised to elevate our capabilities and better serve our customers. Blazeclan's expertise in cloud and modernization combined with ITC Infotech's strengths creates a winning formula. This partnership promises excitement and growth for both organizations, our valued partners, customers and dedicated employees. Together, we are embarking on a journey of innovation, growth, and mature enterprise solutions."

This acquisition is expected to close in 6 to 8 weeks, subject to customary closing conditions.

About ITC Infotech:

ITC Infotech is a leading global technology services and solutions provider, led by Business and Technology Consulting. ITC Infotech provides business-friendly solutions to help clients succeed and be future-ready, by seamlessly bringing together digital expertise, strong industry speciﬁc alliances and the unique ability to leverage deep domain expertise from ITC Group businesses. The company provides technology solutions and services to enterprises across industries such as Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality, through a combination of traditional and newer business models, as a long-term sustainable partner. ITC Infotech is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITC Limited, one of India's leading private sector companies and a diversified conglomerate with businesses spanning Consumer Goods, Hotels, Paperboards and Packaging and Agri Business. For more information, please visit: http://www.itcinfotech.com/

About Blazeclan:

Blazeclan is amongst the world's leading providers of cloud services with a history of leading enterprises to unlock the value of cloud computing. Established in 2010, the company has been empowering customers across the globe with cloud advisory services, cloud migration, DevOps and Automation, Big Data and Analytics, Cloud Native Application development, and cloud managed services.

